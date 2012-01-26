SEOUL Jan 26 Seoul shares edged up to a fresh six-month closing high on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2014, but profit-taking by institutions and retail investors stymied gains.

Gains were led by petrochemical shares with OCI Corp climbing 3.7 percent and Hanwha Chemical Corp soaring 4.64 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.25 percent to close at 1,957.18 points.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)