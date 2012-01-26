UPDATE 3-China names new planning chief, commerce minister before key meeting
* Guo Shuqing to head China's banking regulator - China Daily
SEOUL Jan 26 Seoul shares edged up to a fresh six-month closing high on Thursday following the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates near zero until 2014, but profit-taking by institutions and retail investors stymied gains.
Gains were led by petrochemical shares with OCI Corp climbing 3.7 percent and Hanwha Chemical Corp soaring 4.64 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.25 percent to close at 1,957.18 points.
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)