By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 26 Seoul shares edged up on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest
rates low for a longer-than-expected period, but gains were
capped as retail and institutional investors cashed in on the
market's recent gaining streak.
"Institutional selling linked to fund redemptions are
weighing heavily on the market, in addition to retail investors
dumping shares," said Lee Eun-taek, an analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
"With share flows moving from blue chips to smaller-cap
issues, there may be room yet for further gains," said Cho
Byung-hun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke announced on
Wednesday that the central bank would likely keep interest rates
near zero until at least late 2014 and left the door open for
additional stimulus measures.
The South Korean central bank may be facing pressure to
provide its own easing measures following data that showed South
Korea's fourth quarter GDP growth at two-year low and well below
analyst forecasts.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
0.25 percent to close at 1,957.18 points, setting a fresh
six-month closing high and hovering near its 200-day moving
average of 1,956.00.
Offshore investors were buyers for an 11th straight session,
the longest such streak since last May, snapping up a net 448.5
billion won ($398.3 million) worth of shares.
Gains were led by refiners and petrochemical producers, with
S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest refiner, gaining
2.95 percent while polysilicon maker OCI Corp saw
its shares rise 3.7 percent.
LED producers rallied following reports that the government
was establishing a green technology research center, with Kumho
Electric shares jumping 8.06 percent while Seoul
Semiconductor Inc gained 3.89 percent.
Samyang Foods spiked 9.39 percent, backed by the
continued success of its new instant noodle brand, which has
driven the company's share price up more than 45 percent since
December.
Hyundai Motor Co shares fell 2.14 percent after
it announced fourth-quarter results that slightly missed
forecasts.
403.2 million shares exchanged hands in the main bourse with
gainers outnumbering losers 512 to 289.
The KOSPI 200 index closed 0.15 percent higher
while the junior KOSDAQ index rose 0.97 percent.
Move on day +0.25 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +7.2 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1125.950 Korean Won)
