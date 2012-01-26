SEOUL, Jan 27 Seoul shares are seen steady or drifting lower on Friday after falls on Wall Street overnight, with investors looking to cash in on recent gains as they await clearer signals on the direction of the global economy ahead of a European Union summit next week.

"Despite an extended run in offshore bids, fund redemption requests are likely to trigger continued selloffs by institutional investors, forming a deadlock that will hold the index in a narrow range around the 1,950 level," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities.

Greece and its private creditors said on Thursday that progress was being made in their debt talks and they would continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an agreement within a few days.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.25 percent to close at 1,957.18 points on Thursday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:34 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,318.43 -0.57% -7.620 USD/JPY 77.41 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.940 -- -0.062 SPOT GOLD $1,719.75 -0.02% -0.290 US CRUDE $99.70 0.30% 0.300 DOW JONES 12734.63 -0.18% -22.33 ASIA ADRS 125.09 -0.18% -0.23 ------------------------------------------------------------ >January rally interrupted as buyers pull back >Treasuries climb on Fed stance, Europe fears >Euro steady vs dollar after hitting 5-week high >Oil ends up on Fed plan, U.S. data, Iran threat

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**LG DISPLAY CO LTD **

Flat-screen maker LG Display posted a sharply narrowed quarterly loss on Friday, helped by solid demand from smartphones and tablet makers and as falling TV panel prices stabilise.

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **

Samsung Electronics Co is set to report record quarterly profits on Friday, but the prime focus will be on its 2012 spending plans and mobile sales numbers as it vies with Apple Inc for smartphone supremacy.

**LG LIFE SCIENCES LTD **

According to local media, LG Life Sciences Ltd has taken over Japanese cosmetics company Ginza Stefany Cosmetics Co. Ltd to expand into the Japanese market.

**HOTEL SHILLA CO LTD **

Hotel Shilla, a South Korean hotel and duty-free store chain, is pulling out of its bakery and cafe operations, media reports said. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)