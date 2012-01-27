SEOUL Jan 27 Seoul shares were flat near the market open on Friday, with profit-taking seen weighing as investors take a breather following recent rallies and await further signals to provide additional momentum.

Bank shares led cautious early gains, with Shinhan Financial Group up 1.35 percent while Hana Financial Group rose 2.08 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co shares were up 0.63 percent after the firm announced record profits for the fourth quarter shortly before the markets opened.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.11 percent at 1,959.36 points as of 0007 GMT.

