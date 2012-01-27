* Automakers suffer after earnings miss forecasts

* Samsung Elec moves in line with market after record results

* Offshore investors poised to buy for 12 straight days

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 27 Seoul shares edged up on Friday in a rangebound session, wandering in and out of negative territory as positive earnings reports and offshore bids were offset by profit-taking following recent rallies.

"Investors are cashing in once again as the index lingers near the perceived range ceiling of around 1,950 points, with few new fundamental developments to set the bar higher and provide additional momentum," said Ham Sung-sik, a senior analyst at Daishin Securities.

"Offshore bids are still flowing in and providing support to the market, apparently stemming from bets against a weak dollar trend."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.35 percent at 1,964.07 as of 0255 GMT.

Offshore investors snapped up a net 195.1 billion won ($173.9 million) worth of shares, poised for a 12th straight buying session, the longest such streak since April 2011.

Institutional investors sold a net 85.1 billion won worth while retail investors dumped a net 91.7 billion won worth of shares.

Brokerage firms spearheaded early gains, with Samsung Securities jumping 6.16 percent while Mirae Asset Securities rose 3.67 percent.

Automakers were down across the board, with Hyundai Motor Co tumbling 3.28 percent while Kia Motors fell 1.88 percent after reporting fourth-quarter results that missed expectations.

"Although Hyundai Motor recorded large fourth quarter profits, it came up slightly short of forecasts and the share price falls today are a reflection of the lavish expectations priced in during prior sessions," said Cho Soo-hong, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Samsung Electronics edged up 0.36 percent after announcing record quarterly profits on Friday prior to the market open, driven by a booming handset business and in line with previous estimates.

LG Display reversed earlier losses to post a gain of 2.14 percent after the flat-screen maker sharply narrowed losses in the fourth quarter, supported by robust demand for smartphones and tablets and stabilising LCD prices.

Gas pipeline manufacturers soared amidst reports the new leadership in North Korea was looking favourably on the proposed extension of a Russian pipeline into North and South Korea.

Histeel Co Ltd skyrocketed 13.09 percent while Dong Yang Steel Pipe Co spiked 8.54 percent.

Airline shares climbed on greater appetite for overseas travel backed by a strong won, and on analyst forecasts of a record number of departures in 2012.

Flagship carrier Korean Air Line soared 3.5 percent while rival Asiana Airlines gained 2.76 percent. ($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)