EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
SEOUL Jan 27 Seoul shares edged up on Friday to post a fifth straight winning session and a fresh six-month closing high, but the rally slowed to a crawl as profit-seekers continue to cash out, seeing limited room for additional upside.
Gains were led by brokerage shares, with Samsung Securities soaring 5.81 percent while Woori Investment & Securities rose 2.32 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.39 percent higher at 1,964.83 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Trastor Real Estate Investment Company SA :
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed ING Bank NV's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and Viability Rating at 'a+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. In addition, Fitch has assigned 'A+(dcr)' Derivative Counterparty Ratings (DCRs) to ING Bank, ING Group NV and ING Belgium as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significan