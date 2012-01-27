* KOSPI up for 5th straight session, sets fresh six-month closing high

* Foreign investors extend buying streak to 12 sessions; longest since April

* Samsung Elec at peak closing high driven by record profit

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 27 Seoul shares edged up to set a fresh six-month closing high on Friday after a rangebound session, but profit-taking slowed their rally to a snail's pace with investors reluctant to take more aggressive bets on underlying earnings caution.

"Fund redemptions are continuing to lead selloffs by local players, who are cautious ahead of a busy earnings period and feel that the market has hit its short-term ceiling," said Rhoo Yong-suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "The influx of offshore bids is still keeping the market going somewhat, but domestic liquidity must also improve to sustain the rally."

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up for the fifth straight session, gaining 0.39 percent to 1,964.83 points, a new six-month closing peak.

Foreign investors bought shares for the 12th straight day, the longest streak since early April last year, gobbling up a net 466 billion won ($415.4 million) worth of stocks.

Institutions and retail investors continued offloading shares, selling a net 156.1 billion won and 251 billion won worth respectively.

Gains were led by brokerages, with Samsung Securities soaring 5.81 percent while Woori Investment & Securities rose 2.32 percent.

"Recent data readings have provided some hopeful signs on the global economy and local brokerage houses are tracking gains in their Wall Street peers, which have soared 20-30 percent since mid-December," said Lee Chul-ho, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Samsung Electronics Co climbed 1.08 percent to a new all-time record closing high of 1,125,000 won after announcing record profits for the fourth quarter driven by robust smartphone sales.

Rival LG Electronics gained for a fifth straight session, soaring 5.16 percent on the day after local media said it had sold more than 1 million units of its flagship 4G handset, the Optimus LTE, during its first 100 days of release.

Hana Financial Group shares rose 3.77 percent as investors eagerly awaited the green light from South Korean regulators for its $3.5 billion purchase of a controlling stake purchase in Korea Exchange Bank.

Polysilicon maker OCI Corp gained 4.36 percent on media reports that German lawmakers had failed to reach an agreement for a planned subsidy cut for solar energy, signalling a possible rush of new solar power installations.

Auto shares posted the steepest losses, with Hyundai Motor Co tumbling 3.49 percent and Kia Motors Corp retreating 2.75 percent as analysts cited adjustment to overinflated expectations following their earnings reports.

443.1 million shares changed hands in the session with gainers outnumbering losers 496 to 331.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.44 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index closed 0.12 percent lower.

Move on day +0.39 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +7.62 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)