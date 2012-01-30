SEOUL Jan 30 Seoul shares fell in early trade on Monday as investors took a pause after a four-week rally, eyeing the results of Greek debt talks and further economic signals before placing additional bets.

Early losers were led by bank shares, with Shinhan Financial Group shedding 1.67 percent while Woori Financial Group fell 1.82 percent.

Korea Exchange Bank however bucked the trend, soaring 2.45 percent after regulators approved Hana Financial Group's $3.48 billion acquisition of KEB after the market close on Friday.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.54 percent at 0005 GMT.

