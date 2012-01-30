* Resistance heavy near 200-day moving average at
1,950-1,960 level
* Market on watch for news in Europe after 4-week rally
* Hyundai Mobis tumbles over 5 pct on profitability concerns
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Jan 30 Seoul shares slid near
mid-session on Monday, as investors took to the sidelines
following a four-week rally that towed the main index to its
highest in six months, eyeing the results of a European Summit
and Greek debt talks.
"There is stiff resistance at the 1,950-1,960 point range,
with profit-takers forming a barrier against the continuing
inflow of foreign bids," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana
Daetoo Securities.
"Although sentiment is still positive, investors are
adjusting their pace and waiting on Europe to set the outlook,"
he added.
European Union leaders are set to sign off on a permanent
rescue fund for the euro zone at a summit on Monday, but the
focal point of talks will remain on negotiations with Greece's
private bondholders to help reduce the country's debt burden, an
accord that is tied to its much-needed second aid
package.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.85 percent at 1,948.13 points as of 0245 GMT, hovering
near its closely watched 200-day moving average of 1,954.31.
Early falls were led by automobile-related shares, with
auto-parts manufacturer Hyundai Mobis tumbling 5.45
percent following three straight losing days on what analysts
said were growing concerns about deteriorating margins.
Hyundai Motor fell 1.81 percent, poised for a
third consecutive fall after it disappointed lofty investor
expectations with record, yet slightly below forecast fourth
quarter earnings last week.
Technology shares bucked the overall trend to post gains,
led by LG Display which jumped 4.2 percent after it
managed to sharply narrow its losses in the fourth quarter with
analysts forecasting a turnaround as the company begins mass
production of OLED panels.
LG Electronics climbed 2.45 percent while Hynix
Semiconductor rose 1.35 percent.
Diotek Co Ltd, a mobile solutions firm that
provides software for the Samsung Galaxy line of smartphones and
tablets, jumped more than 5 percent on reports of brisk sales
for Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note.
Offshore investors bought a net 42.8 billion won ($38.1
million) worth of shares, poised to buy for a 13th consecutive
session, while institutional investors sold a net 50.4 billion
won worth.
($1 = 1123.150 Korean Won)
(Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)