SEOUL Jan 30 Seoul shares slumped on Monday, widening falls as foreigner investors reverted to net selling after a 12-session buying streak, with the market closely watching the progress of Greek debt talks and a European summit.

Falls were led by auto-related shares, with parts maker Hyundai Mobis tumbling 7.59 percent and Hyundai Motor falling 2.26 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed down 1.24 percent at 1,940.55 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)