SEOUL, Jan 31 Seoul shares are seen steady to slightly lower on Tuesday as investors take to the sidelines and look for more encouraging global economic signals before making more aggressive bets, with a surprise drop in domestic output data to weigh.

"The foreign capital that fled the market in the wake of the U.S. credit rating downgrade last year has all returned during the recent buying binge, but there isn't enough of an improvement in fundamentals to trigger additional bids at this point," said Oh on-su, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Data released before markets opened showed South Korea's industrial output posted a surprise fall in December, sinking for the third consecutive month.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.24 percent to close at 1,940.55 points on Monday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT-----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.01 -0.25% -3.320 USD/JPY 76.31 0.03% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.846 -- -0.045 SPOT GOLD $1,729.40 0.04% 0.760 US CRUDE $99.07 -0.49% -0.610 DOW JONES 12653.72 -0.05% -6.74 ASIA ADRS 124.40 -0.74% -0.93 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street ends off lows, suggesting resilience >EU leaders struggle to reconcile austerity, growth >Euro surrenders 6-week high on Greek debt talks >Oil falls on euro zone worry, eyeing Iran

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ** According to the Ministry of Knowledge and Economy on Monday, Korea Electric Power Corp minority shareholders have filed a damage claim with the government, saying its insistence that KEPCO set electricity tariffs lower than costs caused losses.

**NONGSHIM CO LTD **

Leading Korean instant noodle producer Nongshim Co Ltd's sales abroad will exceed 500 billion won ($443.56 million) this year, according to media reports that cited company forecasts.

(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)