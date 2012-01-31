SEOUL Jan 31 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after a roller-coaster session, posting a 7 percent gain for the first month of the new year.

Gains were led by shipbuilders, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soaring 6.5 percent on the back of a large ship order, while Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 4.01 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.79 percent to close at 1,955.79 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)