BRIEF-UK's CMA looks at Stanley Black & Decker-Newell Brands deal
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
SEOUL Jan 31 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after a roller-coaster session, posting a 7 percent gain for the first month of the new year.
Gains were led by shipbuilders, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering soaring 6.5 percent on the back of a large ship order, while Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 4.01 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.79 percent to close at 1,955.79 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 15 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):
* Says a dividend of sek 3.50 (3.00) per share is proposed, representing a total distribution of sek 318.0 (272.5) million
Feb 15 Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo: