* Rollercoaster session on stiff resistance near 200-day MA

* Market seen lacking fundamental support to break range

* Investors shrug off worse than expected factory data

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Jan 31 Seoul shares rose on Tuesday after a rocky trading session, with resistance-triggered selloffs weighing on momentum near the 1,950 mark, but the main bourse closed out January with a 7 percent gain.

"Investors are still waiting for that extra momentum booster at this level, with the European summit yielding little results aside from what was already expected, although Italian bond sales went well," said Kim Byung-yeon, a market analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Early on Tuesday before the markets opened, South Korea posted a surprise fall in December factory output, underscoring the impact of cooling demand on its export-dependant economy, but investors largely shrugged off the news.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.79 percent higher at 1,955.79, gaining 7.12 percent for the month.

The main bourse has struggled to break through its current 200-day moving average of 1,953.61 for the last six sessions as profit-taking weighs in the absence of significant fundamental improvements.

Offshore investors bought a net 134 billion won ($118.9 million) worth of shares while institutional investors sold a net 33.9 billion won worth.

Gains were spearheaded by shipbuilders, with Daewoo Marine & Engineering jumping 6.5 percent after the morning announcement of a $560 million deal from the Middle East for four oil tankers and one cargo ship.

Shares in tobacco maker KT&G rose 2.48 percent on expectations of higher profits after reports that rival firm Philip Morris was raising cigarette prices.

Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) saw its shares climb 2.39 percent after announcing voa a regulatory filing that it won a $800 million power plant order in Jordan along with its consortium partner Mitsubishi Corp.

Nongshim, South Korea's largest foodmaker, jumped 6.53 percent after media reports saying the company had set a target of 500 billion won ($443.6 million) in instant noodle exports for this year.

464.1 million shares exchanged hands on Tuesday, while gainers outnumbered losers 526 to 307.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 0.66 percent while the junior KOSDAQ index closed 0.72 percent higher.

Move on day +0.79 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +7.12 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1127.250 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)