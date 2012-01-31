SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares are likely to be trapped in a narrow range on Wednesday as offshore bids continue to slow after a January buying binge, with weaker-than-expected U.S. data seen curbing risky bets.

"As was the case in January, foreign buying will continue to be the main determinant for the direction of the KOSPI, but lingering worries about Europe's unsolved debt problems and surprisingly weak U.S. data are set to dull foreign investor appetite," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities.

U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January, highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic recovery.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.79 percent on Tuesday to 1,955.79 points.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,312.41 -0.05% -0.600 USD/JPY 76.24 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.795 -- -0.050 SPOT GOLD $1,736.35 -0.05% -0.840 US CRUDE $98.40 -0.38% -0.500 DOW JONES 12632.91 -0.16% -20.81 ASIA ADRS 124.64 0.19% 0.24 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall Street ends strong January on flat note >Month-end buys, Europe boost bonds >Euro surrenders gains; yen climbs to 3-month high >Brent edges up, but U.S. data curbs surge

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG SECURITIES CO LTD **

A company source at Samsung Securities said the South Korean brokerage is pulling out its overseas operations after expanding across Asia in the last two years. **SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO ** Samsung Electronics is being investigated by EU regulators on accusations of a breach in anti-trust rules by its rivals such as Apple regarding its technology patents.

**LG CHEM **

LG Chem announced via a filing on Tuesday a dividend payout of 294.5 billion won ($262.2 million) to shareholders.

($1 = 1123.350 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)