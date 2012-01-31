SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares are likely to be
trapped in a narrow range on Wednesday as offshore bids continue
to slow after a January buying binge, with weaker-than-expected
U.S. data seen curbing risky bets.
"As was the case in January, foreign buying will continue to
be the main determinant for the direction of the KOSPI, but
lingering worries about Europe's unsolved debt problems and
surprisingly weak U.S. data are set to dull foreign investor
appetite," said Kim Seung-han, an analyst at HI Investment &
Securities.
U.S. home prices fell more steeply than expected in
November, and consumers turned less optimistic in January,
highlighting the hurdles still facing the bumpy economic
recovery.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.79 percent on Tuesday to 1,955.79 points.
----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:15 GMT--------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,312.41 -0.05% -0.600
USD/JPY 76.24 0.01% 0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.795 -- -0.050
SPOT GOLD $1,736.35 -0.05% -0.840
US CRUDE $98.40 -0.38% -0.500
DOW JONES 12632.91 -0.16% -20.81
ASIA ADRS 124.64 0.19% 0.24
---------------------------------------------------------------
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG SECURITIES CO LTD **
A company source at Samsung Securities said the
South Korean brokerage is pulling out its overseas operations
after expanding across Asia in the last two
years.
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO **
Samsung Electronics is being investigated by EU
regulators on accusations of a breach in anti-trust rules by its
rivals such as Apple regarding its technology
patents.
**LG CHEM **
LG Chem announced via a filing on Tuesday a dividend
payout of 294.5 billion won ($262.2 million) to shareholders.
($1 = 1123.350 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)