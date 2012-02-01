UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
* Sentiment positive although short-term risks weigh
* Investors shrug off surprise fall in S.Korea Jan exports
* Construction shares lead early gains
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares nudged higher by mid-session on Wednesday led by renewed buying from offshore investors, but gains were seen limited amid sustained profit-taking from institutional funds on short-term positions.
"Investors are seen cutting down on near-term investments ahead of key events and data releases, but there is still a general sense of optimism and long positions are steadily being piled up," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Data early on Wednesday showed South Korea's exports in January posted an unexpected drop, but investors showed a muted response with analysts and government officials attributing the fall to seasonal factors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 1,967.44 points at 0230 GMT, hovering above the closely watched 200-day moving average of 1,952.83.
Gains were led by builders, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction soaring 4.47 percent while Daelim Industrial jumped 6.02 percent.
Refiners and petrochemical issues lent support, with SK Innovation climbing 1.15 percent while GS Holdings , the parent of South Korea's second largest crude oil refiner, rose 2.25 percent.
LG Chem rose 4.01 percent after announcing a record 22.68 trillion won ($20.2 billion) in sales last year via a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
Hyundai Mobis shares rebounded 2.35 percent after sliding for five straight sessions.
Hi-mart Co Ltd soared 4.74 percent on reports that Shinsegae was mulling a bid for the electronics retailer, in which shareholders are offering a near 1 trillion won ($890.2 million) controlling stake.
Offshore investors bought a net 116.1 billion won worth of shares, while institutional funds purchased a net 21.6 billion won worth. ($1 = 1123.350 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.