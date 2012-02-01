* Sentiment positive although short-term risks weigh

* Investors shrug off surprise fall in S.Korea Jan exports

* Construction shares lead early gains

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 1 Seoul shares nudged higher by mid-session on Wednesday led by renewed buying from offshore investors, but gains were seen limited amid sustained profit-taking from institutional funds on short-term positions.

"Investors are seen cutting down on near-term investments ahead of key events and data releases, but there is still a general sense of optimism and long positions are steadily being piled up," said Lee Eun-taek, a market analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Data early on Wednesday showed South Korea's exports in January posted an unexpected drop, but investors showed a muted response with analysts and government officials attributing the fall to seasonal factors.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 1,967.44 points at 0230 GMT, hovering above the closely watched 200-day moving average of 1,952.83.

Gains were led by builders, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction soaring 4.47 percent while Daelim Industrial jumped 6.02 percent.

Refiners and petrochemical issues lent support, with SK Innovation climbing 1.15 percent while GS Holdings , the parent of South Korea's second largest crude oil refiner, rose 2.25 percent.

LG Chem rose 4.01 percent after announcing a record 22.68 trillion won ($20.2 billion) in sales last year via a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Hyundai Mobis shares rebounded 2.35 percent after sliding for five straight sessions.

Hi-mart Co Ltd soared 4.74 percent on reports that Shinsegae was mulling a bid for the electronics retailer, in which shareholders are offering a near 1 trillion won ($890.2 million) controlling stake.

Offshore investors bought a net 116.1 billion won worth of shares, while institutional funds purchased a net 21.6 billion won worth. ($1 = 1123.350 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)