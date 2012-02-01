UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SEOUL Feb 1 Seoul shares closed nearly flat on Wednesday as an early rally backed by foreign inflows was cut back as local players cleared out of short-term positions on fragile signs of U.S. economic recovery and unresolved debt concerns in Europe.
Builders rallied, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction soaring 4.75 percent while Samsung Engineering rose 4.9 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched up 0.18 percent to close at 1,959.24 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.