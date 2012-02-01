SEOUL, Feb 2 Seoul shares are seen nudging higher on Thursday, with foreign investors expected to provide support with more aggressive bids on improved risk appetite after a global equities rally overnight.

"The market in recent days has been hesitant to make further advances after recovering to levels prior to its drop in August, but with foreign investors' unrelenting buying, I think it's ready to test the 2,000 point barrier," said Kim Young-joon, an analyst at SK Securities.

January factory activity rose in three manufacturing powerhouses, China, the United States, and Germany, lending strong support to global output despite the threats to demand from Europe's festering debt crisis.

Greece has all but clinched a debt swap deal with its private creditors to secure a 130 billion euro bailout package and avoid a disorderly default, but it needs to convince lenders it can implement the necessary austerity measures to close the budget gap.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.18 percent to 1,949.24 points on Wednesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,324.09 0.89% 11.680 USD/JPY 76.15 -0.09% -0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.830 -- 0.035 SPOT GOLD $1,742.64 -0.06% -1.060 US CRUDE $97.17 -1.33% -1.310 DOW JONES 12716.46 0.66% 83.55 ASIA ADRS 126.38 1.40% 1.74 ------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St starts Feb strong on factory data, Greece >Greek PM seeks backing for reforms key to bailout >Euro gains on Greek deal hopes; yen loses footing >Brent crude up as China,Iran outweigh US stockpile

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**GS RETAIL, SHINSEGAE CO LTD ** Retail groups GS Retail and Shinsegae are considering bidding for a $890 million controlling stake in electronics retailer Hi-Mart Co Ltd.

**HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR INC **

Hynix Semiconductor Inc, the world's No.2 computer memory chip maker, reported its second consecutive quarterly loss, hit by tumbling computer chip prices as consumers ditched desktops and notebook PCs in favour of tablets and smartphones.

**KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ** According to local media, Korea Electric Power Corp (KEPCO) said on Wednesday it bought a 14 percent stake in Canadian uranium development company Strathmore Minerals Corp for $8 million. **SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd has entered the European wind power industry by signing an agreement to build a 7 megawatt offshore wind turbine plant in Fife, Scotland, according to media reports. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)