By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 2 Seoul shares rose on Thursday, poised to break through the narrow, 30-point range seen in the last five sessions as strong manufacturing data and eased debt worries in Europe further stoked risk appetite among foreign investors.

"Resistance near the 1,950 level is fading as institutional investors, who have been keen to book profits in recent sessions, see momentum to break the ceiling, with an imminent debt deal in Greece and positive manufacturing data also prompting aggressive offshore bids," said Kwak Jung-bo, a market analyst at Samsung Securities.

Factory activity in China, the United States, and Germany rose in January to push gains in global output, showing formidable resilience even as Europe struggles from the impact of the unresolved debt crisis.

Greece is on the verge of clinching a bond swap deal with its debt-holders after months of dialogue, following suggestions that private creditors are willing to accept a demand made by euro zone ministers for a coupon rate of less than 4 percent on news bonds.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 1.13 percent to 1,981.39 points as of 0218 GMT after hitting a fresh, six-month intra-day high of 1,993.88, poised for a third-straight winning session.

Offshore investors gobbled up a net 451.7 billion won ($401 million) worth of shares, while institutional investors bought a net 19.5 billion won after seven straight selling sessions.

Gains were led by crude oil refiners, with SK Innovation , South Korea's largest refiner, soaring 3.78 percent while S-Oil, the country's third-largest, climbed 4.15 percent.

LG Electronics shares rallied 6.29 percent in its ninth-straight day of gains after the tech giant's handset business snapped a six-quarter losing streak to post a small profit in October-December.

Hynix Semiconductor slipped 1.47 percent after forecasting weaker shipment growth of memory chips in the first quarter.

Korea Life Insurance climbed 1.99 percent on reports that it was considering a bid for ING Life Korea, the local insurance arm of Dutch financial services giant ING Group .

Korea Life announced plans to submit a $742 million bid for a controlling stake in Tong Yang Insurance last month.

Hi-mart Co, South Korea's largest electronics retailer, gained 3.08 percent on expectations of an impending takeover, with Shinsegae and GS Retail both confirming their interest in the firm through regulatory filings.

Airline companies rallied with Korean Air, South Korea's flagship cargo and passenger carrier, rallying 4.81 percent and poised for a sixth-straight winning session as the won touched a 2-1/2 month peak, pointing to lower import costs of jet fuel.

Rival carrier Asiana Air jumped 5.3 percent. ($1 = 1126.400 Korean Won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)