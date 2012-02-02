* KOSPI up for third straight day, sets fresh 6-mth intraday high

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 2 Seoul shares rose for a third straight day on Thursday as a gush of offshore buying broke a stubborn resistance line, with global sentiment bullish following subsiding debt worries in Europe and upbeat manufacturing data from multiple major economies.

"Gains today were more than just a short-term, knee-jerk reaction to headlines, with investors looking at positive momentum from a wider, more sustainable point of view," said Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.

Factory activity in China, the United States and Germany rose in January, driving gains in global output and showing resilience despite the fallout from Europe's debt crisis.

Greece's prime minister will call the country's political leaders in the next few days to seek backing for more austerity, in order to convince its debt-holders to finalise a near-complete debt swap deal and secure a new bailout package.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 1.28 percent higher at 1,984.30 points after touching a fresh six-month high of 1,993.88 earlier in the session.

The main index broke cleanly through its key 200-day moving average, now at 1,952.01 points, after six sessions of rangebound trading on both sides of the trendline.

Offshore investors bought shares for a third straight day, gobbling up a net 989.8 billion won ($878.7 million) worth, while institutions were sellers for an eighth consecutive session, offloading 225.9 billion won.

A foreign buying spree has been the most significant catalyst for the KOSPI so far this year, with data released on Thursday showing offshore investors had net purchased an all-time monthly record of 6.2 trillion won ($5.5 billion) worth of shares in the South Korean market in January.

LG Electronics shares rose for the ninth straight session, skyrocketing 7.35 percent after the tech giant's handset business snapped a six-quarter losing streak to post a small profit in October-December.

Gains were led by refiners and petrochemical shares, with SK Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, rising 3.2 percent while LG Chem soared 5.93 percent.

Builders lent support, as Hyundai Engineering & Construction surged 5.33 percent while Daelim Industries jumped 5.73 percent.

"Construction issues are perceived to be undervalued as they missed out on the recent rally, and there are expectations of large export orders, namely from the Middle East as is usually the case at the start of every year," said Kim Kwang-sook, an industry analyst at Samsung Securities.

Shares in Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd rallied 4.81 percent after Sustainable Asset Management, a Swiss investment group and provider of benchmark services for the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, named the South Korean insurer as a sector leader in its latest report.

Airline shares rallied on the back of an improving business outlook, with flagship carrier Korean Air rallying 4.25 percent to set a five-day winning streak, while rivals Asiana Airlines jumped 5.17 percent.

"The air cargo business is expected to post a turnaround with signs of recovery in the U.S. economy, and March and April passenger bookings are indicating a rise in air travellers," said Kim Seung-churl, an analyst at Meritz Securities.

628.9 million shares exchanged hands in a busy trading day, the heaviest daily turnover in around 1-1/2 months, with gainers outnumbering losing shares 538 to 285.

The KOSPI 200 index closed 1.28 percent higher while the tech-heavy, junior KODSAQ finished up 0.55 percent.

Move on day +1.28 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +8.68 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1126.400 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)