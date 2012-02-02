* KOSPI up for third straight day, sets fresh 6-mth intraday
high
* Market underpinned by foreign buying; net offshore bids
hit record in Jan
* LG Elec spikes more than 7 pct on upbeat 4Q report
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 2 Seoul shares rose for a third
straight day on Thursday as a gush of offshore buying broke a
stubborn resistance line, with global sentiment bullish
following subsiding debt worries in Europe and upbeat
manufacturing data from multiple major economies.
"Gains today were more than just a short-term, knee-jerk
reaction to headlines, with investors looking at positive
momentum from a wider, more sustainable point of view," said Lee
Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Factory activity in China, the United States and Germany
rose in January, driving gains in global output and showing
resilience despite the fallout from Europe's debt
crisis.
Greece's prime minister will call the country's political
leaders in the next few days to seek backing for more austerity,
in order to convince its debt-holders to finalise a
near-complete debt swap deal and secure a new bailout
package.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.28 percent higher at 1,984.30 points after touching a fresh
six-month high of 1,993.88 earlier in the session.
The main index broke cleanly through its key 200-day moving
average, now at 1,952.01 points, after six sessions of
rangebound trading on both sides of the trendline.
Offshore investors bought shares for a third straight day,
gobbling up a net 989.8 billion won ($878.7 million) worth,
while institutions were sellers for an eighth consecutive
session, offloading 225.9 billion won.
A foreign buying spree has been the most significant
catalyst for the KOSPI so far this year, with data released on
Thursday showing offshore investors had net purchased an
all-time monthly record of 6.2 trillion won ($5.5 billion) worth
of shares in the South Korean market in January.
LG Electronics shares rose for the ninth
straight session, skyrocketing 7.35 percent after the tech
giant's handset business snapped a six-quarter losing streak to
post a small profit in October-December.
Gains were led by refiners and petrochemical shares, with SK
Innovation, South Korea's largest crude oil refiner,
rising 3.2 percent while LG Chem soared 5.93
percent.
Builders lent support, as Hyundai Engineering & Construction
surged 5.33 percent while Daelim Industries
jumped 5.73 percent.
"Construction issues are perceived to be undervalued as they
missed out on the recent rally, and there are expectations of
large export orders, namely from the Middle East as is usually
the case at the start of every year," said Kim Kwang-sook, an
industry analyst at Samsung Securities.
Shares in Dongbu Insurance Co Ltd rallied 4.81
percent after Sustainable Asset Management, a Swiss investment
group and provider of benchmark services for the Dow Jones
Sustainability Index, named the South Korean insurer as a sector
leader in its latest report.
Airline shares rallied on the back of an improving business
outlook, with flagship carrier Korean Air rallying
4.25 percent to set a five-day winning streak, while rivals
Asiana Airlines jumped 5.17 percent.
"The air cargo business is expected to post a turnaround
with signs of recovery in the U.S. economy, and March and April
passenger bookings are indicating a rise in air travellers,"
said Kim Seung-churl, an analyst at Meritz Securities.
628.9 million shares exchanged hands in a busy trading day,
the heaviest daily turnover in around 1-1/2 months, with gainers
outnumbering losing shares 538 to 285.
The KOSPI 200 index closed 1.28 percent higher
while the tech-heavy, junior KODSAQ finished up 0.55
percent.
Move on day +1.28 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +8.68 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1126.400 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)