* KOSPI falls 0.5 pct

* Momentum lacking to sustain rally -analyst

* Hyundai Heavy sinks; KCC climbs after earnings

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Feb 3 Seoul shares were poised to snap a three-day gaining streak on Friday, with foreign investors turning net sellers and shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries tanking following disappointing earnings.

"Investors are taking profits today. Momentum is losing steam because of a lack of confidence over the global economy and the euro zone situation," Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, said.

Caution remained ahead of key U.S. jobs data on Friday. U.S. employment growth probably slowed in January, but the improving labor market trend should remain intact.

New claims for unemployment benefits in the United States fell more than expected last week, pointing to further healing in the nation's battered jobs market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.48 percent at 1,974.68 points as of 0240 GMT.

Offshore investors offloaded 98.3 billion won ($87.89 million) worth of shares after three straight days of buying.

Shares were mixed following earnings results, with Hyundai Heavy Industries shedding 5.2 percent while KCC and Cheil Worldwide both rallied 5.3 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries posted weak quarterly profits after the closing bell on Thursday, with analysts saying not only its shipbuilding business but other operations suffered and expecting the shipbuilder to remain in choppy waters this year.

In contrast, shares in chemical producer KCC surged on expectations its earnings would improve after it posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results, thanks to the stoppage of its polysilicon business, according to Thomas Bae, an analyst at Woori Investment & Securities.

Mobile carrier SK Telecom and its chip affiliate Hynix Semiconductor lost 2.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively, after Hynix reported a loss in the fourth quarter. ($1 = 1118.4500 Korean won) (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)