SEOUL, Feb 6 Seoul shares are set to open
higher on Monday, with foreign investors likely to sustain the
market after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked a
global equities rally, but gains are seen capped amidst an
unresolved debt deal in Greece.
"Strong offshore bids on the back of U.S. jobs data may put
the 2,000 point level resistance to the test, but with options
expiry and a European Central Bank policy meet taking place this
week, investors are seen taking a cautious approach," said Kwak
Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities
Greece's coalition parties must tell the European Union by
Monday whether they accept the painful terms of a new bailout
deal as EU patience wears thin with political dithering in
Athens over implementing reforms.
Data released on Friday showed the United States had created
jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January and the
unemployment rate unexpectedly dropped to a near three-year
low.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged
down 0.6 percent to close at 1,972.34 on Friday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,344.90 1.46% 19.360
USD/JPY 76.58 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.924 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,725.80 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $97.84 1.54% 1.480
DOW JONES 12862.23 1.23% 156.82
ASIA ADRS 128.73 1.19% 1.51
--------------------------------------------------------------
>Nasdaq vaults to 11-yr high on surge in US jobs
>Bonds sell off as job report cuts bets on stimulus
>Euro softens as Greek deadline looms
>Oil up sharply on U.S. jobs surge, Iran
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**POSCO **
POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker,
reported on Friday a smaller-than-expected 33 percent gain in
quarterly profit, but outperformed its Asian peers in a sector
buffeted by the euro zone crisis and China's slowing
growth.
**HANWHA CORP **
The Korea Exchange announced on Sunday that Hanwha Corp
will not be delisted in connection to an ongoing
probe involving the company's CEO.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)