German prosecutors probe several suspects over Wirecard trades
MUNICH, Feb 23 Munich prosecutors are investigating several suspects in connection with trades in shares in German payment processor Wirecard, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
SEOUL Feb 7 Seoul shares edged higher near the market open on Tuesday, but gains were seen tentative with options expiry looming and a delay in Greece's decision on a debt deal.
Shares in Woongjin Holdings spiked by the daily limit of 15 percent after it said in a regulatory filing it was mulling the sale of household appliance subsidiary Woongjin Coway.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,979.04 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
MUNICH, Feb 23 Munich prosecutors are investigating several suspects in connection with trades in shares in German payment processor Wirecard, the prosecutor's office said on Thursday.
* Partners Real Estate Investment Trust appoints new chairman
* Cibc ceo says privatebancorp would be better bank under cibc's ownership but cibc will take "disciplined" approach