SEOUL Feb 7 Seoul shares edged higher near the market open on Tuesday, but gains were seen tentative with options expiry looming and a delay in Greece's decision on a debt deal.

Shares in Woongjin Holdings spiked by the daily limit of 15 percent after it said in a regulatory filing it was mulling the sale of household appliance subsidiary Woongjin Coway.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 1,979.04 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)