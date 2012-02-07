* Offshore bids provide support, unfazed by Wall St downturn, Greece delay

* Auto-related issues rally on FTA reports, sector rotation

* Woongjin Group solar affiliates climb

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 7 Seoul shares edged up on Tuesday after a rangebound trading session as technical pressure was offset by steady offshore bids, with investors undeterred by overnight Wall Street losses and setbacks in the struggle to secure a Greek debt deal.

"Technical adjustments were seen today as investors regulated their pace, but the rally isn't over. Foreign buying is set to persist ahead of a second round of low-cost loan injections by the European Central Bank and progress in U.S. economic recovery," said Bae Sung-young, a market analyst at Hyundai Securities.

Greek leaders face crunch talks to follow through on painful reforms needed to prevent Athens from a chaotic default, but the news had little bearing on the market with analysts saying the anxiety has already been priced in.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.43 percent higher at 1,981,59 points.

Foreign investors gobbled up a net 360 billion won ($321.2 million) worth of shares on the day, while retailers offloaded 259.6 billion won worth.

Institutional funds dumped shares for an 11th straight session, selling 66.2 billion won worth of shares.

Gains were led by automobile-related shares with parts-maker Hyundai Mobis soaring 4.97 percent while Hankook Tire jumped 6.29 percent.

"Bargain-hunting investors rotated into undervalued sectors, namely auto-related shares which have struggled in recent sessions, while pulling out of issues such as LG Display that made hefty gains over the same period," said Kim Jung-hoon, an analyst at Korea Investment & Securities.

Sentiment on the automobile industry was further lifted after local media reports cited a South Korean trade official as saying the US-South Korea free trade agreement may be implemented in early March, potentially boosting exports.

LG Display shares sagged 4.79 percent, easing back after a five-week rally, while LG Electronics dipped 2.36 percent after snapping an 11-day winning streak on Monday.

Woongjin Holdings and Woongjin Energy spiked up by their daily limit of 15 percent after Woongjin Holdings said it was reviewing a possible sale of subsidiary Woongjin Coway, with analysts saying the deal would be crucial in providing funds for Woongjin's burgeoning polysilicon business.

KT Corp, South Korea's second largest mobile carrier, closed down 1.79 percent after posting a 16.7 percent decline in fourth quarter profit compared to a year before. KT shares fell as much as 2.4 percent earlier in the session, touching their lowest level in more than three years.

533.9 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse with gainers outnumbering losers 449 to 395.

The KOSPI 200 rose 0.34 percent while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.38 percent.

Move on day +0.43 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +8.53 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1120.850 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)