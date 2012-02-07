SEOUL, Feb 8 Seoul shares are seen rangebound on Wednesday, with momentum waning as investors face hard resistance at the 2,000 point technical ceiling and with options expiry and a setback in Greek debt talks looming.

"Though investors will trade lightly today, the impact of any possible outcome to Greece's debt situation is likely to be marginal, with hopes of U.S. recovery set to further extend the global stock rally in the longer term," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Tong Yang Securities.

Greek political parties delayed yet again on Tuesday making the tough choice of accepting painful reforms in return for a new international bailout to avoid a chaotic default.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.43 percent higher at 1,981.59 points on Tuesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,347.05 0.2% 2.720 USD/JPY 76.76 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.977 -- 0.076 SPOT GOLD $1,743.94 -0.06% -0.960 US CRUDE $98.61 1.75% 1.820 DOW JONES 12878.20 0.26% 33.07 ASIA ADRS 128.66 0.36% 0.46 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St edges up in quiet day; Disney down late >Bonds fall on supply, news Greek deal near >Euro scales 8-week peak on Greece deal optimism >Oil rises on spread trade, Canadian outage

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD **

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday after the closing bell that it was considering a merger with its screen-making affiliate Samsung Mobile Display. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)