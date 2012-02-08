British, Canadian regulators agree to assist fintechs
TORONTO, Feb 22 British and Canadian regulators have signed an agreement to make it easier for financial technology companies to expand in each other's markets, they said on Wednesday.
SEOUL Feb 8 Seoul shares rose slightly at the open on Wednesday, with refiners leading early gains and growth-sensitive shares such as shipbuilders and steelmakers also rising.
GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second largest crude oil refiner, gained 1.74 percent while S-Oil , the country's third-largest, climbed 2.68 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.18 percent higher to 1,985.09 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 22 British online real estate agent Purplebricks Group Plc said it intended to raise funds through a share issue to expand into the United States.
NEW YORK, Feb 22 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday sold $34 billion of five-year government debt to soft demand as it cleared at a yield of 1.937 percent, which was the lowest yield in three months, Treasury data showed.