SEOUL Feb 8 Seoul shares rose slightly at the open on Wednesday, with refiners leading early gains and growth-sensitive shares such as shipbuilders and steelmakers also rising.

GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second largest crude oil refiner, gained 1.74 percent while S-Oil , the country's third-largest, climbed 2.68 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) inched 0.18 percent higher to 1,985.09 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)