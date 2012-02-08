* KOSPI breaks above 2,000 points for first time since
August
* Institutional selling trend tapers off
* Shipbuilders soar on turnaround hopes as floor seen in Q4
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 8 Seoul shares rose on
Wednesday to a fresh six-month intraday high, briefly blowing
past a key resistance level as institutional selling eased.
"Fund redemption-linked institutional selloffs, which have
been weighing on momentum in recent sessions, are starting to
taper off, and offshore buying is little affected by Greece with
analysts either eyeing an eventual compromise or marginal impact
to the euro zone in the case of a default," said Lee Seon-yeop,
an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities.
Greek parties will try yet again on Wednesday to strike a
reform deal in return for a new international rescue to avoid a
chaotic default, after a string of delays which have prompted
some EU leaders to warn that the euro zone can live without
Athens.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.92 percent at 1,999.79 points as of 0225 GMT, after briefly
scaling the 2,000 point plateau for the first time since last
August.
Offshore investors gobbled up a net 163.6 billion won
($146.2 million) worth of shares while institutions bought a net
18.2 billion won, poised to snap an 11-day selling streak.
Gains were led by shipbuilders, with Hyundai Heavy
Industries gaining 3.55 percent while Daewoo
Shipbuilding soaring 4.95 percent as analysts
forecast a turnaround in the sector after a weak fourth quarter.
"Shares went through steep adjustments following lacklustre
quarterly earnings, and despite still-valid concerns of
dwindling margins, fourth quarter results represent an absolute
bottom and signal a limited recovery at the very least," said
Suh, Jung-duk, an industry analyst at Meritz Securities.
Other growth-related shares also rallied. Hyundai
Engineering & Construction rose 2.93 percent while
GS Construction climbed 5.13 percent.
Crude oil refiners lent support, with SK Innovation
climbing 3.27 percent while S-Oil jumped
6.9 percent following a statement by the South Korean government
that Saudi Arabia would "actively consider" support including
additional crude supplies for South Korea requested as it looks
for alternatives to Iranian oil.
Kyobo Securities saw its shares spike 9.92
percent on market rumors that POSCO was mulling a
takeover of the firm, which both companies denied.
Taihan Electric Wire rose 2.82 percent after
media reports said the company successfully secured 430 billion
won in syndicated loans to help ease a liquidity crunch.
($1 = 1118.750 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)