SEOUL Feb 8 Seoul shares broke through the key psychological resistance line of 2,000 points on Wednesday to set a fresh, six-month closing high, supported by abundant offshore liquidity.

Shipbuilders rallied, with Hyundai Heavy Industries soaring 5.91 percent while STX Offshore & Shipbuilding jumped 6.32 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) climbed 1.12 percent to close at 2,003.73 points, after breaking through the 2,000 point plateau for the first time since Aug 4, 2011. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)