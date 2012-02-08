* KOSPI climbs above 2,000 points for the first time since
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 8 Seoul shares broke through a
key psychological line at 2,000 points on Wednesday to a
six-month closing high as abundant offshore liquidity lent
steady support, with investors brushing off setbacks in Greece's
efforts to iron out a debt deal.
"The market continued to follow the broader trend of
attracting strong foreign bids, with banks swimming in excess
liquidity. Even a worst-case default scenario in Greece isn't
viewed to apply anything more than a temporary brake to a
long-term rally," said Lee Young-won, an analyst at HMC
Investment Securities.
Global stocks were unaffected by the string of delays in
Greece's debt talks to secure a crucial bailout package, with
investors confident that the parties involved will make
necessary compromises to save Athens from
default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 1.12 percent to close at 2,003.73 points, breaking above
the 2,000 point plateau for the first time since S&P downgraded
the U.S. credit rating in August.
Offshore investors snapped up a net 396.2 billion won
($354.1 million) worth of shares on Wednesday, having gobbled up
a net 8.5 trillion won worth so far this year. They have been
buyers in 20 of the last 22 sessions.
Institutional investors were also net buyers, purchasing a
net 16.9 billion won worth of shares to snap an 11-day selling
streak.
"Fund redemptions are still active, with trust funds being
the most active profit-takers, but the outflow is being matched
by pension services, which are heavily buying into shares," said
Bae Sung-jin, a senior analyst at Hyundai Securities.
Shipbuilders rallied, with Hyundai Heavy Industries
soaring 5.91 percent while STX Offshore &
Shipbuilding jumped 6.32 percent as analysts
predicted the sector will recover after bottoming in the fourth
quarter.
Builders lent support to the rally, with Daelim Industrial
advancing 5.08 percent while GS Construction
leaped 5.63 percent higher.
Crude oil refiners were lifted after the South Korean
government stated on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia would "actively
consider" support including additional crude oil supplies if
requested, easing worries of a supply crunch from Iranian
sanctions.[ID:ID:nL4E8D807Z]
GS Holdings, the parent of South Korea's second
largest refiner, saw its shares soar 4.36 percent while S-Oil
, the country's third-largest refiner, jumped 5.75
percent.
Kyobo Securities briefly sky-rocketed to its
daily upper limit of 15 percent on unsubstantiated rumors of a
possible takeover bid by POSCO, but eased back to
close up 7.27 percent after POSCO denied having any interest of
a merger via regulatory filing.
582.1 million shares changed hands in the main bourse while
gainers outnumbered losers 504 to 318.
The KOPSI 200 index rose 1.21 percent while the
junior KOSDAQ index edged up 0.36 percent.
Move on day +1.12 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.75 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1118.750 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Ken Wills)