(.)
SEOUL, Feb 9 Seoul shares are poised
extend gains on Thursday after the market broke through the key
psychological 2,000-mark on Wednesday, with investors likely to
cheer an agreement by Greek leaders on a new bailout for the
country.
"Greek uncertainty has been a major drag, limiting the
market's upside. With political leaders finally reaching an
agreement, the market is likely to post a relief rally," said Oh
Eun-soo, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"But gains may be reduced later in the day as options expire
and foreign investors are likely to take profit after massive
buying spree in recent weeks."
Greek political party leaders have agreed on all points of a
bailout package except one, on which talks will continue with
the country's foreign lenders, the Greek prime minister said in
a statement on Thursday.
On the economic front, the Bank of Korea will review the
policy rate on Thursday and most economists expect it to hold
the rate steady at 3.25 percent for an eighth consecutive month,
as it faces increased uncertainty on both inflation and growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
climbed 1.12 percent to close at 2,003.73 points on Wednesday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:20 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,349.96 0.22% 2.910
USD/JPY 77.02 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.982 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD $1,731.14 -0.13% -2.250
US CRUDE $98.71 0.30% 0.300
DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04% 5.75
ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74% 0.95
-------------------------------------------------------------
>Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell
>US Treasuries slightly lower in late trade
>Euro edges lower as Greek talks transfix
>Brent ends at 6-month high on Greek hopes
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**NHN **
South Korea's biggest Internet portal operator may fall
after the company reported on Thursday that its quarterly
operating profit fell 4 percent, despite a 14 percent rise in
October-December revenue.
**FILA KOREA **
The sports apparel company may move after it reported a 12
percent rise in October-December operating profit to 31 billion
won after the market close on Wednesday.
**SHINHAN FINANCIAL, KB FINANCIAL GROUP**
KB Financial Group Inc and Shinhan Financial
Group will report quarterly earnings on Thursday.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)