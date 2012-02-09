SEOUL Feb 9 Seoul shares edged higher on Thursday, reversing early losses triggered by arbitrage settlements on expiring options, as foreign investors reverted to net buying in late trade after dumping shares for much of the session.

Shipbuilders rallied, with STX Offshore & Shipbuilding spiking up over 12 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries rose 3.99 percent.

The South Korean central bank held its interest rates steady at 3.25 percent for the eighth consecutive month, but the decision had little bearing on the market as it was widely expected.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.54 percent to close at 2,014.62 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)