SEOUL, Feb 10 Seoul share are expected to
open higher on Friday thanks to steady foreign buying fed by
ample global liquidity and as Greece came closer to securing a
possible second bailout.
"The market is being fed by an abundance of liquidity in the
banking system after the (European Central Bank's) cut-price
loans, and with a second round of liquidity pump coming up,
there will be no shortage of offshore bids for a while," said
Lee Seung-wook, a market analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
Greek politicians clinched a long-delayed deal on Thursday
on harsh austerity measures and reforms required to secure a
crucial bailout package, easing concerns of a chaotic
default.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.54 percent to close at 2,014.62 points on Thursday.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:27 GMT------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,351.95 0.15% 1.990
USD/JPY 77.66 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.036 -- 0.054
SPOT GOLD $1,728.29 -0.16% -2.710
US CRUDE $99.84 1.14% 1.130
DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51
ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Greek deal leads to modest gains on Wall St
>ECB opens door to indirect Greece aid, holds rates
>Euro hits 2-month high as Greece deal allays fears
>Brent rises 8th day on Greek bailout deal
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, LG ELECTRONICS **
KT Corp, South Korea's top internet provider, said
on Thursday that it would limit access of certain TV
applications that slow overall network speed, which may lessen
consumer appeal for Samsung Electronics, and LG
Electronics aggressively marketed internet-enabled
TVs.
**E-MART, LOTTE SHOPPING **
According to local media reports, the City of Seoul has told its
25 districts to be ready for an ordinance revision as it gears
up to enforce mandatory off-days for large discount stores such
as E-Mart and Lotte Mart to protect the commercial
rights of smaller businesses.
**SK INNOVATION CO LTD **
Iraq has allowed SK Innovation to bid in its fourth energy
exploration block auction after the private South Korean company
sold its stake in a Kurdish oilfield to Korea's already barred
state oil company KNOC, Baghdad said on Thursday.
**KT&G CORP **
Phillip Morris is raising prices of tobacco sold in South
Korea on Friday, while local rival and the country's largest
tobacco-maker KT&G Corp, said it will not respond
with a hike of its own and will keep prices steady, according to
local media.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by)