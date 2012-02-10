* KOSPI dips as foreigners curb buying
* Resistance seen at 2,050-point threshold
* Hanjin Shipping shares spike 14 pct on general rate rise
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 10 Seoul shares slipped on
Friday on arbitrage settlement, with investors shifting their
focus towards fundamentals and waiting for more concrete signs
of an upswing in the real economy, while a debt deal in Greece
was seen as priced into the market.
"Arbitrage activity remains heavy and offshore bids have
eased today, with investors hesitant to push further on with the
rally without solid evidence of a sustainable long-term economic
recovery," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities.
"Investors will need a major, fundamental confidence boost to
test the 2,050 point level.
Greek political leaders clinched a deal on a set of
austerity measures and reforms required for a second
international bailout in two years, but the country's global
lenders demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval
before providing any aid.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.83 percent to 1,998.23 points as of 0225 GMT.
Offshore investors stepped back from their recent strong
purchases, buying a meager net 7.5 billion Korean won ($6.7
million) worth of shares.
Programme selling weighed, with a net 145.4 billion won
worth of shares being dumped via computerised transactions on
arbitrage and non-arbitrage orders.
Early falls were led by bank shares as Shinhan Financial
Group fell 3.54 percent while Hana Financial Group
declined 3.4 percent.
Hanjin Shipping Holdings shares spiked 14.22
percent after the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement (TSA), a
global co-operative body of ocean carriers of which Hanjin
Shipping is a member, recommended a hike in shipping rates due
to be implemented in March.
Hyundai Hysco, an automotive steel manufacturer
and a major supplier to Hyundai Motor and KIA Motors
, saw its shares soar 7.27 percent after posting a
41.8 percent rise in profits in 2011 from the previous year.
OCI Corp shares climbed 3.15 percent, poised for
a third-straight winning session as analysts forecast improving
business conditions for the polysilicon industry which has been
racked by oversupply and sluggish demand in recent months.
Shares in geological engineering and tunnel construction
firms spiked on media reports that the city of Seoul may build
an underground drainage tunnel network, quoting the mayor of
Seoul. Dong-Ah Geological Engineering jumped 8.04
percent while Tuksu Engineering & Construction
climbed to its daily upper limit of 15 percent.
($1 = 1115.650 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)