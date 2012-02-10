* KOSPI dips as foreigners curb buying

* Resistance seen at 2,050-point threshold

* Hanjin Shipping shares spike 14 pct on general rate rise

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 10 Seoul shares slipped on Friday on arbitrage settlement, with investors shifting their focus towards fundamentals and waiting for more concrete signs of an upswing in the real economy, while a debt deal in Greece was seen as priced into the market.

"Arbitrage activity remains heavy and offshore bids have eased today, with investors hesitant to push further on with the rally without solid evidence of a sustainable long-term economic recovery," said Rhoo Yong-Suk, an analyst at Hyundai Securities. "Investors will need a major, fundamental confidence boost to test the 2,050 point level.

Greek political leaders clinched a deal on a set of austerity measures and reforms required for a second international bailout in two years, but the country's global lenders demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of approval before providing any aid.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.83 percent to 1,998.23 points as of 0225 GMT.

Offshore investors stepped back from their recent strong purchases, buying a meager net 7.5 billion Korean won ($6.7 million) worth of shares.

Programme selling weighed, with a net 145.4 billion won worth of shares being dumped via computerised transactions on arbitrage and non-arbitrage orders.

Early falls were led by bank shares as Shinhan Financial Group fell 3.54 percent while Hana Financial Group declined 3.4 percent.

Hanjin Shipping Holdings shares spiked 14.22 percent after the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement (TSA), a global co-operative body of ocean carriers of which Hanjin Shipping is a member, recommended a hike in shipping rates due to be implemented in March.

Hyundai Hysco, an automotive steel manufacturer and a major supplier to Hyundai Motor and KIA Motors , saw its shares soar 7.27 percent after posting a 41.8 percent rise in profits in 2011 from the previous year.

OCI Corp shares climbed 3.15 percent, poised for a third-straight winning session as analysts forecast improving business conditions for the polysilicon industry which has been racked by oversupply and sluggish demand in recent months.

Shares in geological engineering and tunnel construction firms spiked on media reports that the city of Seoul may build an underground drainage tunnel network, quoting the mayor of Seoul. Dong-Ah Geological Engineering jumped 8.04 percent while Tuksu Engineering & Construction climbed to its daily upper limit of 15 percent. ($1 = 1115.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)