SEOUL Feb 10 Seoul shares dipped lower on
Friday, weighed down by technicals after a ten percent rally
this year so far, with foreign investors curbing more aggressive
bets and institutions continuing to cash out and take profits.
Falls were led by crude oil refiners and petrochemical
shares, as S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest
refiner, snapped a three-day winning streak to close 4.5 percent
lower while LG Chem fell 3.57 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid
1.04 percent lower to close at 1,993.71 points on Friday, still
good enough to post a sixth-straight winning week.
