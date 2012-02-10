SEOUL Feb 10 Seoul shares dipped lower on Friday, weighed down by technicals after a ten percent rally this year so far, with foreign investors curbing more aggressive bets and institutions continuing to cash out and take profits.

Falls were led by crude oil refiners and petrochemical shares, as S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest refiner, snapped a three-day winning streak to close 4.5 percent lower while LG Chem fell 3.57 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 1.04 percent lower to close at 1,993.71 points on Friday, still good enough to post a sixth-straight winning week.

