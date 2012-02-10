* Persistent institutional selling, dampened offshore bids
weigh
* KOSPI sets 6-week winning streak, further advances seen
* Hanjin Shipping spikes 14 pct on possible rate increase
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 10 Seoul shares dipped on
Friday amid heavy volume, weighed down by technical factors
after a 10 percent rally so far this year, with institutions
selling to book profits and foreign investors buying less
aggressively.
European concerns remained, with Greek political leaders
saying they had clinched a deal on economic reforms needed to
secure a second EU bailout package, althouhg euro zone finance
ministers demanded more steps and a parliamentary seal of
approval before providing the aid.
"Support gave way as foreign purchases dampened while
institutions doggedly sold shares with investors looking for
reassurances that the U.S. economic recovery will continue
before pushing deeper into the 2,000 point territory," said
Shawn Oh, a market strategist at Daishin Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped
1.04 percent to close at 1,993.71 points, still good enough to
post a sixth consecutive week of gains, having risen 1.08
percent since Monday.
Foreign investors purchased a net 86.6 billion won ($77.6
million) worth of shares, a fifth-straight buying session but a
marked reduction in volume compared with the 335.4 billion won
worth of net shares bought on a daily average so far in
February.
Institutional selling continued to weigh, as fund pools sold
a net 279.1 billion won worth of shares, while a further 173.3
billion won worth of net assets were dumped via arbitrage and
non-arbitrage programme settlements.
Declines were led by crude oil refiners and chemical firms,
as S-Oil, South Korea's third-largest refiner,
snapped a three-day winning streak to close 4.5 percent lower
while LG Chem fell 3.57 percent.
Large-cap technology shares added weight, with Samsung
Electronics down 2.03 percent and LG Electronics
3.87 percent lower, after Internet provider KT Corp
said on Thursday it would limit access to
bandwidth-hogging TV applications, dashing the appeal of the two
companies' heavily-marketed Internet-enabled TVs.
OCI Corp bucked trends, emerging as the lone
winner in the chemical sector during Fridays' session, posting a
modest gain of 0.83 as analysts saw a turnaround in the
polysilicon industry that has been racked by oversupply and
sluggish demand in recent months.
Hanjin Shipping Holdings shares spiked 14.78
percent after the Transpacific Stabilization Agreement (TSA), a
global co-operative body of ocean carriers of which Hanjin
Shipping is a member, recommended a hike in shipping rates due
to be implemented in March.
"Although nothing has been set in stone yet, the TSA is
pressing pretty hard for a shipping rate increase, which will
probably kick in sometime between March and May. Barring a spike
in oil prices, South Korean shipping liners are likely in for a
better year compared to 2011," said Kim Seung-churl, a senior
analyst at Meritz Securities.
Hyundai Hysco, an automotive steel manufacturer
and a major supplier to Hyundai Motor and KIA Motors
, saw its shares soar 5.32 percent after posting a
41.8 percent rise in profits in 2011 compared to a year before.
"We foresee improving business conditions for the steel
industry from the second quarter onwards, on falling raw
material costs and a possible hike in steel prices with Japanese
and Chinese firms looking to secure margins after coming out of
quarterly losses," said Choi Moon-sun, an industry analyst at
Korea Investment & Securities.
Banks shares struggled, as Shinhan Financial Group
declined 3.44 percent while Hana Financial Group
fell 2.67 percent.
Trading was heavy on the day with 689.9 million shares
traded on the main bourse, the largest turnover volume since Jan
20, 2011, while declining shares slightly outnumbered gainers
423 to 410.
The KOSPI 200 index fell 1.26 percent while the
junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ index rose 0.84 percent.
Move on day -1.04 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +9.02 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1115.650 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)