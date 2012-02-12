SEOUL, Feb 13 Seoul shares are expected to open higher on Monday after the Greek parliament approved an austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund, analysts said.

But the rise may be capped as Seoul shares posted a sixth consecutive week of gains last week and concerns linger about coordinated euro zone efforts to address Greek debt problems, analysts said.

"Today's Greek approval could become a trigger for shares. Now the ball is in the court of euro area finance ministers, who plan to meet on Wednesday, and there should be no conflicts between euro zone member countries," Jeff Kim, an analyst at Kyobo Securities, said.

"The market has already reflected the passage of the austerity bill by the Greek parliament. Seoul shares, which have been rising since January, will take a break for a short term," Cho Yong-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetwo Securities, said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped 1.04 percent to close at 1,993.71 points, still good enough to post a sixth consecutive week of gains, having risen 1.08 percent since Monday. -----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT ------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,342.64 -0.69% -9.310 USD/JPY 77.63 0.12% 0.090 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD $1,719.39 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE $98.67 -1.17% -1.170 DOW JONES 12801.23 -0.69% -89.23 ASIA ADRS 126.70 -2.22% -2.87 -------------------------------------------------------------- >S&P suffers biggest loss as Greek deal falters >Bonds up on Greece doubt; data focus next week >Euro slides as market awaits on Greek bailout deal >Oil falls on Greece deal doubt, but up on week

---STOCKS TO WATCH--- **HYOSUNG CORPORATION, HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said it had set preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging up to slightly more than 38 percent on large power transformers made in South Korea.

Hyosung Corporation and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co received preliminary dumping margins of 38.07 percent and 21.79 percent, respectively, the department said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)