SEOUL, Feb 13 Seoul shares are expected to
open higher on Monday after the Greek parliament approved an
austerity bill to secure a second bailout from the European
Union and International Monetary Fund, analysts said.
But the rise may be capped as Seoul shares posted a sixth
consecutive week of gains last week and concerns linger about
coordinated euro zone efforts to address Greek debt problems,
analysts said.
"Today's Greek approval could become a trigger for shares.
Now the ball is in the court of euro area finance ministers, who
plan to meet on Wednesday, and there should be no conflicts
between euro zone member countries," Jeff Kim, an analyst at
Kyobo Securities, said.
"The market has already reflected the passage of the
austerity bill by the Greek parliament. Seoul shares, which have
been rising since January, will take a break for a short term,"
Cho Yong-hyun, an analyst at Hana Daetwo Securities, said.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) dipped
1.04 percent to close at 1,993.71 points, still good enough to
post a sixth consecutive week of gains, having risen 1.08
percent since Monday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT ------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,342.64 -0.69% -9.310
USD/JPY 77.63 0.12% 0.090
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD $1,719.39 0.00% 0.000
US CRUDE $98.67 -1.17% -1.170
DOW JONES 12801.23 -0.69% -89.23
ASIA ADRS 126.70 -2.22% -2.87
--------------------------------------------------------------
>S&P suffers biggest loss as Greek deal falters
>Bonds up on Greece doubt; data focus next week
>Euro slides as market awaits on Greek bailout deal
>Oil falls on Greece deal doubt, but up on week
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HYOSUNG CORPORATION, HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said it had set
preliminary anti-dumping duties ranging up to slightly more than
38 percent on large power transformers made in South Korea.
Hyosung Corporation and Hyundai Heavy Industries Co received
preliminary dumping margins of 38.07 percent and 21.79 percent,
respectively, the department said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)