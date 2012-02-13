* KOSPI begins week with 0.6 pct gain

* Autos rebound; tech issues firm

* Shipbuilders, chemicals issues underperform

By Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Feb 13 Seoul shares finished higher on Monday, led by autos, as foreign investors continued their buying streak for a sixth consecutive session, offsetting selling by institutional buyers.

Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill on Monday to secure a second European Union/International Monetary Fund bailout and avoid national bankruptcy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.6 percent to close at 2,005.74 points on Monday, after posting a sixth consecutive week of gains last week.

"The market was today lifted by the Greek passage of the austerity bill. I expect the KOSPI to try to stay above the 2,000-point level this week, but it has risen fast recently, and the market could take a break," Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB Investment & Securities, said.

Foreign investors continued buying, snapping up 164.5 billion won ($146.37 million) worth of stocks, whereas institutional investors offloaded 86 billion won worth of shares.

"Whether the market can sustain its advance will depend on how much support is received from foreign investors," said Bookook Securities analyst Eom Tae-woong.

Technology plays and automakers led the gainers.

Hyundai Motor Co, South Korea's top automaker, was up 1.84 percent, while second-ranked Kia Motors Corp rose 3.64 percent.

Auto shares, which recently fared poorly following disappointing quarterly earnings, are recovering and catching up with other sectors, said Ryu Yeon-hwa, an analyst at HanMag Securities.

While tech issues were firm, shares in chipmaker Hynix Semiconductor bucked the trend, ending down 0.56 percent.

Hynix's board on Monday approved a plan to appoint SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won as a new board member despite opposition from some shareholders, according to a report by Yonhap News. Chey heads the parent group of SK Telecom, which recently bought Hynix and the chairman faces trials on charges of embezzlement, media reports said. The company denied such charges, reports said.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.98 percent, unfazed by news that rival Apple Inc has asked a U.S. federal court to ban sales of its new Galaxy Nexus smartphones, alleging patent violations.

LG Display Co Ltd, a display supplier for Apple's iPhone and iPad devices, advanced 2.59 percent.

Shipbuilders and chemicals companies fell after the recent rally, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd down 1.22 percent and LG Chem Ltd dropping 1.08 percent.

($1 = 1123.8500 Korean won) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)