* KOSPI begins week with 0.6 pct gain
* Autos rebound; tech issues firm
* Shipbuilders, chemicals issues underperform
By Hyunjoo Jin
SEOUL, Feb 13 Seoul shares finished higher
on Monday, led by autos, as foreign investors continued their
buying streak for a sixth consecutive session, offsetting
selling by institutional buyers.
Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity
bill on Monday to secure a second European Union/International
Monetary Fund bailout and avoid national bankruptcy.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.6 percent to close at 2,005.74 points on Monday, after posting
a sixth consecutive week of gains last week.
"The market was today lifted by the Greek passage of the
austerity bill. I expect the KOSPI to try to stay above the
2,000-point level this week, but it has risen fast recently, and
the market could take a break," Kim Soo-young, an analyst at KB
Investment & Securities, said.
Foreign investors continued buying, snapping up 164.5
billion won ($146.37 million) worth of stocks, whereas
institutional investors offloaded 86 billion won worth of
shares.
"Whether the market can sustain its advance will depend on
how much support is received from foreign investors," said
Bookook Securities analyst Eom Tae-woong.
Technology plays and automakers led the gainers.
Hyundai Motor Co, South Korea's top automaker,
was up 1.84 percent, while second-ranked Kia Motors Corp
rose 3.64 percent.
Auto shares, which recently fared poorly following
disappointing quarterly earnings, are recovering and catching up
with other sectors, said Ryu Yeon-hwa, an analyst at HanMag
Securities.
While tech issues were firm, shares in chipmaker Hynix
Semiconductor bucked the trend, ending down 0.56
percent.
Hynix's board on Monday approved a plan to appoint SK Group
chairman Chey Tae-won as a new board member despite opposition
from some shareholders, according to a report by Yonhap News.
Chey heads the parent group of SK Telecom, which
recently bought Hynix and the chairman faces trials on charges
of embezzlement, media reports said. The company denied such
charges, reports said.
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 1.98 percent,
unfazed by news that rival Apple Inc has asked a U.S.
federal court to ban sales of its new Galaxy Nexus smartphones,
alleging patent violations.
LG Display Co Ltd, a display supplier for
Apple's iPhone and iPad devices, advanced 2.59 percent.
Shipbuilders and chemicals companies fell after the recent
rally, with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co Ltd
down 1.22 percent and LG Chem Ltd
dropping 1.08 percent.
($1 = 1123.8500 Korean won)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)