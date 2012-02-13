SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares are seen higher
on Tuesday, tracking gains in offshore peers as global stock
markets rallied on Greece's approval of an austerity bill that
eased fears of a chaotic default.
Greek lawmakers backed drastic cuts in wages, pensions and
jobs on Sunday, the price of a 130 billion euro ($170 billion)
bailout, to avert a messy default although it needs to convince
skeptical international creditors that it can follow through on
the proposed measures.
"The liquidity-induced rally looks to extend further,
especially with a second round of LTRO injections on the horizon
seen to provide additional backing to global shares," said Kwak
Hyun-soo, an analyst at IBK Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.6 percent to close at 2,005.74 points on Monday.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:17 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,351.77 0.68% 9.130
USD/JPY 77.58 0.03% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.978 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD $1,721.29 -0.07% -1.200
US CRUDE $100.73 2.09% 2.130
DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57% 72.81
ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29% 1.63
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Greek vote lifts Wall St near 7-month highs
>US Treasuries end near flat in choppy trading
>Euro gains on Greek deal, but doubts remain
>Oil up on Greek austerity measures, Iran tensions
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**HANA FINANCIAL GROUP INC **
Goldman Sachs sold its 372 billion won ($331 million)
stake in South Korea's Hana Financial in a block
deal on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the
matter.
**STX OFFSHORE & SHIPBUILDING CO LTD **
South Korea's STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co said on
Tuesday it had won orders worth 682.2 billion won ($608 million)
to build six tankers and two LNG carriers from
Europe.
**SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES CO LTD **
South Korea's Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd said
on Monday after the closing bell, that it won a 3.05 trillion
Korean won ($2.71 billion) deal with Inpex Corp to
build an offshore gas processing facility in Australia.
($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)