* Investors take profits as Greek worries, ratings weigh

* Euro zone fears temporary, liquidity-driven rally to persist

* Shipbuilder bucks trend on fresh orders

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 14 Seoul shares eased near mid-session on Tuesday dampened by programme selling, with the main bourse seen vulnerable as it perched near a six-month high amidst nagging Greek debt worries and a series of sovereign ratings downgrades in the euro zone.

"At a time when investors are already feeling a burden from a valuation point-of-view and demanding more tangible signs of improvement in the real economy before pushing on with the rally, negative headlines out of Europe presented a perfect excuse to cash out with margins already secured," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

"But renewed concerns in Europe will not have a lasting impact, and although U.S. and Chinese economic data will eventually serve as the main barometer of risk appetites further down the road, investors are content to enjoy the liquidity-driven rally for now," he added.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.41 percent at 1,997.57 points as of 0225 GMT.

Although retailers snapped up a net 154.7 billion won ($137.9 million) worth of shares in addition to small net purchases by offshore investors and institutions, the market was weighed down by programme selling, with a net 250.6 billion won worth being dumped via arbitrage and non-arbitrage trade.

Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved painful austerity measures following protracted negotiations.

Adding to worries in Europe was Moody's warning on Monday that it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria, while slashing the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.

Steel firms led early falls as Hyundai Steel slid 2.99 percent while POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, edged 0.84 percent lower.

Bank shares also weighed, as Shinhan Financial Group saw its shares fall 2.01 percent while Woori Finance Holdings stumbled 2.8 percent.

Hana Financial Group brushed off early losses to scrape out a modest gain of 1.49 percent after Goldman Sachs sold its 372 billion won ($331 million) stake in Hana.

Shipbuilders rose, bucking the downtrend seen in other growth-related shares as a series of offshore plant and ship orders boosted the sector.

STX Offshore & Shipbuilding gained 1.47 percent after announcing contract orders for eight ships worth $608 million, while Hyundai Heavy Industries shares were up 0.91 percent following a $1.1 billion deal for four vessels and one LNG storage unit.

($1 = 1121.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)