Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
Feb 15 Seoul shares edged up at market open on Wednesday, with the market finding support in early gains by large-cap technology shares.
Hynix Semiconductor Inc leapt 5.08 percent after it sealed its cash injection and appointed SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won as its co-chief executive on Tuesday ID:nL4E8DE1R0]
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.71 percent at 2,016.77 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)