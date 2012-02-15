Feb 15 Seoul shares edged up at market open on Wednesday, with the market finding support in early gains by large-cap technology shares.

Hynix Semiconductor Inc leapt 5.08 percent after it sealed its cash injection and appointed SK Group chairman Chey Tae-won as its co-chief executive on Tuesday ID:nL4E8DE1R0]

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.71 percent at 2,016.77 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David)