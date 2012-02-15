SEOUL, Feb 16 Seoul share are set for a
weak start on Thursday after Wall Street fell overnight, with
investors looking to take a breather following a large-cap
driven rally on Wednesday that pushed the main index to a
six-month high.
"Investors will be trying to regain their footing on top of
the 2,000 point plateau with the progress in Greek debt talks
dragging, and following large recent gains in blue chips,
investors are likely to cash out and rotate into smaller-cap
shares," said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana-Daetoo
Securities.
Greece expressed hope it can secure its second EU/IMF
bailout in as many years and a deal on easing its debt burden
next week, but its euro zone peers made clear the months of
increasingly ill-tempered argument are not quite over
yet.
U.S. manufacturing output rose in January and a gauge of
factory activity in New York state hit a 1-1/2-year high in
February, showing a solid underpinning for the economic
recovery.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
1.13 percent higher at 2,025.32 points on Wednesday to set a
fresh, six-month closing high.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:14 GMT-------------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,343.23 -0.54% -7.270
USD/JPY 78.38 -0.05% -0.040
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD $1,727.35 -0.01% -0.100
US CRUDE $101.87 1.12% 1.130
DOW JONES 12780.95 -0.76% -97.33
ASIA ADRS 129.57 1.10% 1.41
---------------------------------------------------------------
>Apple falls, drags Wall Street lower
>Bonds steady as investors watch Greece development
>Euro slips on possible delay on Greek bailout
>Brent ends at 8-month high on supply risks
---STOCKS TO WATCH---
**LG ELECTRONICS INC **
According to local media reports, LG Electronics,
along with LG Group, is suspending plans to expand solar cell
production, an industry which has been racked by reduced demand
and falling polysilicon prices.
**SK INNOVATION **
SK Innovation Co (096770.SE), South Korea's largest crude oil
refiner, has all but finalized a deal to acquire U.S. oil and
gas company Chaparral Energy Inc. in a $1.17 billion according
to local media, citing sources close to the prospective deal.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Edi)