Feb 16 Seoul shares got off to a weak
start early on Thursday, easing back from a six-month closing
high set on Wednesday as investors were seen taking profits
after Wall Street fell overnight and debt talks dragged on
Greece.
Growth-related shares such as steelmakers and shipbuilders
declined by the steepest margin, with POSCO down
2.04 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries
retreated 2.25 percent.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.74 percent at 2,010.26 points as of 0005 GMT.
