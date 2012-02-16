Feb 16 Seoul shares got off to a weak start early on Thursday, easing back from a six-month closing high set on Wednesday as investors were seen taking profits after Wall Street fell overnight and debt talks dragged on Greece.

Growth-related shares such as steelmakers and shipbuilders declined by the steepest margin, with POSCO down 2.04 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries retreated 2.25 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.74 percent at 2,010.26 points as of 0005 GMT. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)