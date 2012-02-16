* Foreign investors set to snap eight-day buying streak
* Financials lead fall after Moody's downgrade warning
* Greek jitters seen short-lived, upside remains
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 16 Seoul shares traded lower on
Thursday as offshore investors turned net sellers, with global
markets on pause from their bullish run after yet another delay
to Greece's rescue deal re-renewed concern over Europe's
lingering debt crisis.
"Foreign investors became net sellers following losses on
Wall Street and falling NASDAQ futures, with few signs of
encouragement from economic fundamentals. The local currency is
also showing resilience against downside pressure, lessening the
appeal of local stocks," said Hyundai Securities analyst Ham
Sung-sik.
Greece expressed hope that it could secure its second EU/IMF
bailout and a deal to ease its debt burden next week, but
mistrust is running high, with European Union sources saying
rescue funds could be withheld until after the Greek
parliamentary elections in April.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.13 percent at 2,001.73 points as of 0309 GMT.
Offshore investors had dumped a net 63.6 billion won ($56.7
million) worth of shares by mid-session on Thursday, poised to
snap an eight-session buying streak, while institutions added
further weight by selling a net 128.5 billion won.
Early losers were led by banks and brokerages, after Moody's
Investor Service warned on Thursday that it could downgrade the
credit ratings of 17 global banks and securities firms because
of more fragile funding conditions, increased regulatory
burdens, and a more difficult operating environment.
KB Financial Group Inc fell by the heaviest
margin among banking sector peers, stumbling 3.87 percent, while
brokerage Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd fell
3.55 percent.
Growth-related stocks also lagged, with Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co Ltd, the world's largest shipbuilder,
dropping 3.75 percent and POSCO, the world's No.3
steelmaker, down 2.64 percent.
Hyundai Merchant Marine Co Ltd fell 1.1 percent
after saying it would sell 10.59 million shares in Hyundai
Securities Co Ltd on Feb. 14 next year to boost
liquidity.
Drugmaker Celltrion Inc bucked the trend to post
a gain of 3.23 percent after announcing a 70.5 percent expansion
in 2011 profit, with analysts pointing to the company's
biosimilar products as the lynchpin of its success.
Despite the KOSPI's decline, analysts said Greek woes would
be a temporary roadblock in the ongoing rally, with the banking
system still flush with liquidity amid signs of improving
fundamentals.
"Ample liquidity will allow the market to shore up the gap
between its current level and the 2,050-point threshold, and
positive signs in leading U.S. indicator readings should provide
the extra momentum needed to breach 2,100," said Ham.
U.S. manufacturing output rose in January and a gauge of
factory activity in New York state hit a 1-1/2 year high in
February, showing a solid underpinning for economic recovery.
($1 = 1121.525 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)