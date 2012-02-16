* Foreigners sell, snap eight-day buying streak

* Growth-related shares lead decline

* Financials fall on Moody's downgrade warning

* Greek woes seen short-lived, liquidity to push rally

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 16 Seoul shares fell back from a six-month high on Thursday as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in nine sessions, amid caution over euro zone leaders' growing mistrust toward Greek commitments to a rescue deal.

"The main index is continually trying to get a solid foothold in 2,000-point territory. It's already half way in the door and ready to push through as soon as the issue of the Greek talks is out of the way," said Hyundai Securities analyst Oh on-su.

Greece expressed hope that it could secure its second EU/IMF bailout and a deal to ease its debt burden next week, but its lenders appeared unconvinced, with European Union sources saying rescue funds could be withheld until after Greek parliamentary elections in April.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.38 percent from Wednesday's six-month high at 1,997.45, still above its 200-day moving average by a comfortable margin.

The usually abundant foreign liquidity influx dried up on Thursday as offshore investors dumped a net 69.9 billion won ($62.3 million) worth of shares to snap an eight-day buying streak, while institutions offloaded a net 331.5 billion won.

Growth-related sectors were hit hardest, with the shipbuilding sub-index down 3.86 percent and steelmakers declining 3.06 percent.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, the world's largest shipbuilder, tumbled 4.65 percent. POSCO, the world's No.3 steelmaker, dropped 2.4 percent.

Banks and brokerages were lower after Moody's Investor Service warned on Thursday that it could downgrade the credit ratings of 17 global banks and securities firms because of more fragile funding conditions, increased regulatory burdens, and a more difficult operating environment.

KB Financial Group Inc declined by the steepest margin among peers, tumbling 3.64 percent, while Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd slid 3.23 percent.

Crude oil refiners and petrochemicals counters also lagged, with S-Oil Corp down 3.32 percent and LG Chem Ltd dropping 3.47 percent.

"Refiners built up too much steam over the recent rally and we are entering a slow, off-season for petrochemical products, but there is little concern of a supply crunch regarding Iran as there are many alternative suppliers," said Tong Yang Investment analyst Hwang Kyu-won.

The main benchmark index has risen 9.4 percent so far this year and analysts see plenty of upside left in the liquidity-driven rally.

"Although some fear that the possible EU delay of its rescue package for Greece may prolong uncertainty, chances are more likely that a deal will be reached in the next meeting of EU finance ministers, and the market has more or less grown resistant to Greece in any case," said Oh at Hyundai Securities. "There is still plenty of liquidity and a second round of loan injections by the European Central Bank in late February will add more."

Trading was active, with 690.4 million shares changing hands in the main bourse. Declining shares outnumbered winners 550 to 290.

The KOSPI 200 Index fell 1.5 percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ edged 0.48 percent lower.

Move on day -1.38 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +9.4 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981

($1 = 1121.525 Korean Won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)