SEOUL, Feb 17 Seoul shares look set to bounce back from Thursday's fall, tracking a rally in Wall Street peers as abundant offshore liquidity continues to underpin markets with support.

"The index will attempt to consolidate its foothold above the 2,000 point level, and barring any tail risks from Europe and China, the liquidity-fuelled momentum is showing no signs of abating," said Kim Hak-gyun, an analyst at Daewoo Securities.

The brightening U.S. economic outlook, with the latest employment data showing the number of jobless benefits claims falling to a near four-year low last week, suggested the labour market recovery was quickening.

Hopes are rising that Greece has finally done enough to secure a bailout after Athens set out extra budget savings demanded by its international lenders, but the optimism failed to ease tensions with EU paymaster Germany.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1.38 percent to close at 1,997.45 points on Wednesday.

----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:11 GMT--------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,358.04 1.1% 14.810 USD/JPY 78.89 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- 0.052 SPOT GOLD $1,728.04 -0.02% -0.360 US CRUDE $102.35 0.54% 0.550 DOW JONES 12904.08 0.96% 123.13 ASIA ADRS 130.78 0.93% 1.21 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Best day in two weeks lifts S&P to 9-mo high >Prices drop as economy, Europe ease safety bid >Euro zone debt deal hopes push euro higher >Brent tops $120 on Iran, North Sea, Greece

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**KOREA GAS CORP **

Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS), said on Thursday that it has decided to buy a 362.3 billion won ($320.1 million) stake in Malaysian registered, Kor-Uz Gas Chemical Investment Ltd, to participate in a project in Surgil, Uzbekistan.

**HYNIX SEMICONDUCTOR INC **

Hynix Semiconductor said on Thursday near the closing bell that a U.S. court has rejected an antitrust claim filed against it by Rambus Inc.

**DOOSAN HEAVY INDUSTRIES & CONSTRUCTION **

Doosan Heavy Industries reported a 44.1 percent year-on-year growth in operating profits for the fourth quarter last year but saw its net income plummet 93.8 percent in the same period. ($1 = 1131.950 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)