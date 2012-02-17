* KOSPI closes up 1.3 pct, rallies for seventh wk

* Samsung Electronics hits all-time high

* Heaviest daily volume in 2-1/2 years

* Market seen on slow climb towards 2,100

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 17 South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index closed up 1.3 percent on the busiest trading day in more than 2-1/2 years to mark a seventh consecutive week of gains as robust U.S. economic data and hopes for a Greek bailout prompted foreign investors to resume buying.

Exporters rallied after upbeat U.S. economic data pointed to further signs of resilience and steady recovery in the world's largest economy and a major destination for South Korean exports.

"The rally was focused on large caps today, especially car makers and technology companies since they include many of South Korea's biggest exporters that would obviously derive the most benefit from the prospect of a recovery in the U.S. economy," said Korea Investment & Securities analyst Kim Chul-joong.

KIA Motors Corp, the eighth best-selling automobile brand in the United States, soared 4.35 percent, while LG Display, a key supplier of LCD panels for Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad devices, gained 3.73 percent.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, which accounts for 10 percent of the KOSPI's total market capitalisation, climbed 3.61 percent to an all-time closing high of 1,176,000 won.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 1.3 percent at 2,023.47, easing back slightly from a six-month intraday high of 2,031.40 earlier in the session.

"U.S. data and easing Greek worries helped reinvigorate foreign buying and the liquidity abundance is still providing plenty of room for upside," said Tong Yang Securities analyst Cho Byung-hun.

Offshore investors, who snapped an eight-day buying streak Thursday, bought a net 258.8 billion won ($228.6 million) worth of shares.

Programme trading lent support, with a net 215 billion won worth of shares bought via computerised bids on arbitrage and non-arbitrage deals.

The 50-day moving average of the benchmark index is now at 1,904.55 points, inching towards the coveted "golden cross" as it steadily closes the gap with the 200-day moving average of 1,941.99.

Brokerage firms bounced back from steep declines in the previous session amid hopes that Greece would finally be able to convince its international lenders and secure a crucial second bailout package after setting out on extra budget cuts Thursday.

Woori Investment & Securities Co Ltd was the star performer among sector peers, soaring 5.2 percent. Daewoo Securities Co Ltd followed close behind with a gain of 5.04 percent.

Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd rose 3.36 percent after reporting a more than three-fold growth in profit for last year, with analysts citing improved financial stability after Woori cleared a large chunk of non-performing loans off of its books at low cost.

Military aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd tumbled 5.8 percent after losing a bid for a $1 billion Israeli aircraft tender.

A total 724.6 million shares exchanged hands on Friday, the heaviest session in more than 2-1/2 years. Winners outnumbered decliners 529 to 310.

The KOSPI 200 index rose 1.5 percent, while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ gained 0.9 percent.

The ongoing liquidity surge is expected to propel the benchmark KOSPI beyond the 2,100 threshold, but analysts say it will be a gradual, stop-and-go process with adjustments seen in the early part of next week.

"Euro zone finance ministers are due to meet on Monday to discuss a Greek bailout, but the market has become desensitised to the issue, and with a lack of major data releases early next week, we may see a period of adjustment before U.S. housing data is released on Friday," said Cho. "The KOSPI has yet to fully recover gains after the global stock market rout in August, with the underlying fears of financial contagion that triggered the crash now very much alleviated, the 2,100 plateau appears very reachable."

The benchmark index has rallied 10.83 percent since the turn of the year on a liquidity-driven rally fuelled by the European Central Bank's massive injection of cheap loans, as well as a string of robust economic indicators out of the United States.

Move on day +1.3 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +10.83 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1131.950 Korean won) (Editing by Chris Lewis)