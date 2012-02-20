* China reserve ratio cut lifts growth-related sectors
* Samsung Elec hits new peak after record close on Friday
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 20 Seoul shares rose to a fresh
six-month intraday high on Monday, closely tracking gains in
Asian peers with sentiment buoyed by China's policy easing steps
and hopes that Greece would finally clinch a long-awaited rescue
deal.
Growth-related shares rallied after China's central bank cut
the ratio of cash reserves banks must hold on Saturday in a bid
to stimulate growth in the world's second-biggest
economy.
POSCO, the world's third-largest steelmaker, saw
its shares climb 1.95 percent while Hyundai Heavy Industries
, the world's largest shipbuilder, gained 1.56
percent.
"Much of the credit boots from China's reserve ratio cut is
expected to be poured into new infrastructure and capital
investments, lifting prices and demand for raw materials," said
Ham Sung-sik, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.47 percent at 2,033.04 points as of 0135 GMT, paring gains
after climbing 1.37 percent to a fresh six-month intra-day high
of 2,047.43 near the opening bell.
Offshore investors were buyers of a net 128.6 billion won
($114.3 million) worth of shares, offsetting institutions and
retail investors who sold a net 60.2 billion won and 77.3
billion won worth respectively.
Samsung Electronics, fresh off of posting an
all-time closing high on Friday, touched a new intra-day record
peak of 1,194,000 won before retreating to 1,180,000 won, a 0.43
percent gain.
Refiners and petrochemical shares lent support, lifted by
the prospects of higher margins as Brent crude futures peaked to
an eight-month high above $120 a barrel after Iran halted oil
exports to Britain and France.
SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's
largest crude oil refiner, advanced 1.07 percent while LG Chem
, the country's leading chemical maker, climbed 3.28
percent.
Defence-related shares soared after North Korea threatened
retaliation against a U.S-South Korean naval exercise scheduled
to start on Monday, with ammunition manufacturer Poongsan Corp
up 4.56 percent while military engineering
contractor Speco Ltd jumped 8.79 percent.
The KOSPI has gained more than 11 percent this year on the
back of a liquidity-fuelled rally from the European Central
Bank's cheap loan injections and a string of positive economic
data from the United States.
Its 50-day moving average is now at 1,906.76 points, closing
the gap with its 200-day moving average of 1,941.00.
($1 = 1125.550 Korean Won)
