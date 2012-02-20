* Institutions sell, secure margins to wipe early gains
* Metal, mineral suppliers cheer demand seen from China
easing
* Refiners up as Brent crude futures hit eight-month high
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 20 Seoul shares gradually
pulled back to close nearly steady on Monday after making
sizable headway earlier in the session to touch a six-month
intraday high, dragged down by profit-taking as institutional
selling gathered pace in late trade.
"News of China's policy easing measures provided strong
early support, but momentum gradually stalled due to doubts
about cues beyond a second round of liquidity injections by the
European Central Bank and concerns about the weakening yen
against the local currency," said Park So-yeon, an analyst at
Korea Investment & Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI)
crawled up 0.07 percent to close at 2,024.90 points, after
soaring to a fresh six-month high just shy of the 2,050 mark
earlier in the session.
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second
bailout for Greece on Monday, but it looks to have little impact
on a market that has already priced in the long-anticipated
move.
Institutional investors dumped shares for a fourth-straight
session, offloading a net 263.2 billion won ($233.8 million)
worth, while foreign investors pressed on with their strong
buying trend to snap up a net 163.8 billion won worth of shares.
Materials and resource sectors rallied after China's central
bank cut the ratio of cash reserves banks must hold on Saturday,
boosting lending capacity by an estimated 350-400 billion yuan
in a bid to stimulate the world's second-biggest economy with a
voracious appetite for resources.
"The credit boost from China's reserve ratio cut means more
money poured into new infrastructure and capital investments,
lifting prices and demand for raw materials," said Ham Sung-sik,
an analyst at Daishin Securities.
Hyundai Steel rose 2.75 percent while Korea Zinc
gained 3.84 percent to help the KOSPI Iron & Metal
Products subindex climb 1.77 percent.
Crude oil refiners and petrochemical shares were lifted as
investors eyed higher margins on oil products following Brent
crude futures soaring to an eight-month high above $121 a barrel
after Iran halted oil exports to Britain and
France.
SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's
largest refiner, rose 1.07 percent while chemical-maker LG Chem
shares climbed 2.31 percent.
Defense-related shares soared after North Korea ratcheted up
tensions on the Korean peninsula by threatening retaliation
against a U.S-South Korean naval exercise which began on Monday,
with ammunition manufacturer Poongsan Corp jumping
5.17 percent while Victek shares rose 4.44 percent.
Shares in screenmakers Samsung SDI and LG
Display fell 1.74 percent and 1.2 percent
respectively after Samsung Electronics announced it
would spin off its loss-making LCD unit into a new
subsidiary.
Although momentum remains on the upside, analysts see the
possibility of sharp corrections ahead with a string of bond
auctions in Europe adding to a mood of caution.
"The KOSPI is attempting to establish an eight-week rally,
and with such a streak having occurred only once since 2008,
technical resistance will be very strong," said Kim Hyung-ryul,
an analyst at Kyobo Securities.
With an offshore liquidity-fuelled rally set to be extended
as the European Central Bank opens the floodgate with a second
round of cheap loan injections, Kim said investors could play
off short-term adjustments to load up on large-cap shares that
has been the focus of foreign buying.
723.8 million shares exchanged hands on the main bourse in a
busy session, with gaining shares outnumbering losers 466 to
374.
The KOSPI 200 index inched up 0.05 percent while
the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ eked out 0.04 percent in
gains.
Move on day +0.07 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +10.9 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 198
($1 = 1125.550 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)