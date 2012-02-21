SEOUL, Feb 22 Seoul shares are seen drifting on Wednesday, with news of Greece clinching a long-awaited rescue package seen factored in and rising oil prices set to continue to pressure fuel cost sensitive shares such as airlines and shippers.

"It will take a more drastic spike in oil prices to kill the ongoing liquidity rally, but with a lack of indicators to take cues from, the oil price surge will likely keep shares subdued for the rest of the week," said Kim Sung-bong, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices dampened prospects for the economy.

Oil rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday after Greece received a financial bailout and top Asian consumers moved to cut crude purchases from Iran, following Western sanctions designed to limit the country's nuclear program.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed 0.03 percent lower at 2,024.24 points on Tuesday.

-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 22:28 GMT-------------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,362.21 0.07% 0.980 USD/JPY 79.68 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.061 -- 0.061 SPOT GOLD $1,759.10 0.01% 0.110 US CRUDE $105.84 2.52% 2.600 DOW JONES 12965.69 0.12% 15.82 ASIA ADRS 129.81 -0.60% -0.79 --------------------------------------------------------------- >Wall St loses steam after Dow hits 13,000 >Treasuries fall on Greek bailout deal, new supply >Euro ends flat vs dollar as Greek realities weigh >Oil at 9-mth high on Greece rescue, Iran cuts

---STOCKS TO WATCH---

**HYUNDAI MIPO DOCKYARD CO LTD ** Scorpio Tankers Inc announced on Wednesday that it signed a contract with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard for the construction of a product tanker.

**SSANGYONG MOTOR CO **

Indian automaker Mahindra & Mahindra is in talks with South Korea's Ssangyong Motor Co distributor in Russia to set up an assembly line, the Indian company's head said on Tuesday.

**KOREA GAS CORP **

Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) is teaming up with Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russia's Gazprom, Turkey's TPAO, and Malaysia's Petronas to develop an oil field in Iraq, which has estimated reserves of 100 million barrels. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)