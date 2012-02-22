* Risk appetite curbed as oil prices hit 9-mth high
* Auto parts makers up, pharmaceuticals down on FTA news
* LG UPlus up nearly 7 pct on LTE subscriber hopes
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 22 Seoul shares traded flat
near mid-session on Wednesday after moving within a narrow
range, with investors taking pause amid rising oil prices that
could test fragile growth and a lack of fundamental cues to set
a market direction.
"The index has settled into a pattern of repeated gains and
follow-up adjustments near the 2,000 point level. Oil prices
have become a new focal point, but shares will likely drift
aimlessly for the rest of the week in the absence of clear
indicators," said Oh Tae-dong, a senior market analyst at Taurus
Securities.
Oil prices rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday following a
Greek bailout and as top Asian buyers moved to reduce crude
imports from Iran, following Western sanctions aimed at halting
Tehran's nuclear program.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.07 percent at 2,022.74 points as of 0230 GMT.
Institutional investors booked profits, dumping a net 71.6
billion won ($63.8 million) worth of shares and poised to set a
six-day selling streak
Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's largest auto-parts
manufacturer, saw its shares climb 2.17 percent following news a
long-delayed free trade agreement with the United States that is
expected to benefit local parts makers will go into effect on
March 15.
Drugmakers have long been seen as the biggest potential
losers in the free trade deal, which grants patent protection
rights to U.S. pharmaceutical giants, possibly threatening
smaller South Korean firms selling generic drugs.
Boryung Pharmaceuticals slid 3.04 percent while
Green Cross shares declined 1.75 percent.
Hana Financial Group fell 2.68 percent while
Woori Finance Holdings shed 2.46 percent.
LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile
carrier, outperformed peers to soar 6.84 percent with analysts
citing forecasts that it was set to meet its high-speed long
term evolution (LTE) network subscriber target.
($1 = 1122.650 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)