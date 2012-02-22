* Auto-part makers up, pharmas down on FTA news

* Samsung Elec hits yet another all-time high

* LG UPlus jumps more than 8 pct on 4G subscriber hopes

By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Feb 22 Seoul's benchmark KOSPI index edged up to a fresh six-and-a-half month closing high on Wednesday after a rangebound session, but momentum was seen slowing as investors search for further clues on market direction.

"Market players are taking a breather and booking profits, with the situation in Greece having been fully factored in and no indicators providing enough momentum to move the market significantly," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.22 percent to close at 2,028.65 points.

Offshore investors were net buyers for a fourth straight day, snapping up a net 289.6 billion won ($257.9 million) worth of shares, while institutional investors continued to provide weight on the other end, dumping a net 221.5 billion won worth to set a six-day selling streak.

Gains were led by telecom shares. LG UPlus, South Korea's third-largest mobile service provider, jumped 8.38 percent after analysts said the company was on track to meet its target of 4 million subscribers at the end of the year for its 4G data network.

Samsung Electronics touched a record intraday high for the sixth straight session, climbing to 1,200,000 won before easing back to finish up 1.44 percent at 1,197,000 won, an all-time closing peak.

Automobile-related shares climbed after South Korean officials said on Tuesday that a long-delayed free trade deal between the United States and South Korea will go into effect on March 15.

Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's largest auto-parts maker, rose 1.62 percent while Mando Corp gained 1.85 percent.

"The news of the free trade deal lifted certain sectors such as auto parts, but it wasn't enough to provide momentum to the larger, overall market," said Kwak.

Pharmaceutical shares fell, with the deal's extension of full patent protections for U.S. drugmakers seen threatening generic drug sales by local firms.

Boryung Pharmaceuticals shares stumbled 3.34 percent while Green Cross fell 2.69 percent.

Financials led the day's underperformers with Hana Financial Group shedding 2.44 percent while Woori Finance Holdings declined 2.05 percent.

An HSBC flash purchasing managers index showing China's industrial activity rose to a four-month high but export orders slumped failed to spark any significant movement in local shares.

Crude oil refiners rallied after oil rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday as worries of a supply crunch in Iran were stoked by the latest developments in Western sanctions.

SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's largest crude oil refiner, gained 2.38 percent while S-Oil , the country's third-largest, rallied 4.6 percent.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index has gained 11.1 percent thus far on the year but analysts see it pausing for the short-term as a breakneck rally cools down.

Hana Daetoo Securities said in a report that the system is already overflowing with excess liquidity and that another round of cash injections by the European Central Bank would not necessarily prompt more aggressive buying.

Daewoo Securities forecast rangebound movement between 1,980 and 2,060 in the short-term as shares adjust pace before further closing the gap with a key moving average.

The KOSPI 200 index edged 0.28 percent higher while the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.21 percent.

Move on day +0.22 percent

12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011

Change on yr +11.1 percent

All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011

All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981 ($1 = 1122.650 Korean Won) (Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)