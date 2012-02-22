* Auto-part makers up, pharmas down on FTA news
* Samsung Elec hits yet another all-time high
* LG UPlus jumps more than 8 pct on 4G subscriber hopes
By Joonhee Yu
SEOUL, Feb 22 Seoul's benchmark KOSPI
index edged up to a fresh six-and-a-half month closing high on
Wednesday after a rangebound session, but momentum was seen
slowing as investors search for further clues on market
direction.
"Market players are taking a breather and booking profits,
with the situation in Greece having been fully factored in and
no indicators providing enough momentum to move the market
significantly," said Kwak Jung-bo, an analyst at Samsung
Securities.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose
0.22 percent to close at 2,028.65 points.
Offshore investors were net buyers for a fourth straight
day, snapping up a net 289.6 billion won ($257.9 million) worth
of shares, while institutional investors continued to provide
weight on the other end, dumping a net 221.5 billion won worth
to set a six-day selling streak.
Gains were led by telecom shares. LG UPlus,
South Korea's third-largest mobile service provider, jumped 8.38
percent after analysts said the company was on track to meet its
target of 4 million subscribers at the end of the year for its
4G data network.
Samsung Electronics touched a record intraday
high for the sixth straight session, climbing to 1,200,000 won
before easing back to finish up 1.44 percent at 1,197,000 won,
an all-time closing peak.
Automobile-related shares climbed after South Korean
officials said on Tuesday that a long-delayed free trade deal
between the United States and South Korea will go into effect on
March 15.
Hyundai Mobis, South Korea's largest auto-parts
maker, rose 1.62 percent while Mando Corp gained
1.85 percent.
"The news of the free trade deal lifted certain sectors such
as auto parts, but it wasn't enough to provide momentum to the
larger, overall market," said Kwak.
Pharmaceutical shares fell, with the deal's extension of
full patent protections for U.S. drugmakers seen threatening
generic drug sales by local firms.
Boryung Pharmaceuticals shares stumbled 3.34
percent while Green Cross fell 2.69 percent.
Financials led the day's underperformers with Hana Financial
Group shedding 2.44 percent while Woori Finance
Holdings declined 2.05 percent.
An HSBC flash purchasing managers index showing China's
industrial activity rose to a four-month high but export orders
slumped failed to spark any significant movement in local
shares.
Crude oil refiners rallied after oil rose to a nine-month
high on Tuesday as worries of a supply crunch in Iran were
stoked by the latest developments in Western
sanctions.
SK Innovation, the parent of South Korea's
largest crude oil refiner, gained 2.38 percent while S-Oil
, the country's third-largest, rallied 4.6 percent.
South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index has gained 11.1 percent
thus far on the year but analysts see it pausing for the
short-term as a breakneck rally cools down.
Hana Daetoo Securities said in a report that the system is
already overflowing with excess liquidity and that another round
of cash injections by the European Central Bank would not
necessarily prompt more aggressive buying.
Daewoo Securities forecast rangebound movement between 1,980
and 2,060 in the short-term as shares adjust pace before further
closing the gap with a key moving average.
The KOSPI 200 index edged 0.28 percent higher while
the junior, tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose 0.21 percent.
Move on day +0.22 percent
12-month high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
12-month low 1,644.11 26 Sept 2011
Change on yr +11.1 percent
All-time high 2,231.47 27 April 2011
All-time low 93.10 6 January 1981
($1 = 1122.650 Korean Won)
(Additional reporting by Seongwon Chang; Editing by Jonathan
Hopfner)